Ready to reenter the world of Dunder Mifflin?

Or, I guess, get back to the universe (and documentary crew) that created some of the most GIF-able moments of the last decade?

Peacock is reviving the familiar mockumentary format with The Paper, a spin-off of The Office that finds that familiar intrusive camera POV in a new setting. But this time, the crew's focus is on the wacky staff of a struggling newspaper in Toledo.

Domhnall Gleeson plays Ned Sampson, who joins the Toledo Truth-Teller as the new editor-in-chief and finds that his journalists don't have much—or any—experience. One of those staffers happens to be Dunder Mifflin's own Oscar Martinez (played again by Oscar Nuñez). It'll be interesting to learn how Oscar ended up in this new town and career.

The Paper drops on Peacock Sept. 4 with four episodes, then rolls out two new ones every Thursday through Sept. 25. Greg Daniels, the mastermind behind The Office, teams up with Michael Koman from Nathan for You for the series. According to Peacock, series guest stars will include Eric Rahill, Tracy Letts, Molly Ephraim, Mo Welch, Allan Havey, Duane Shepard Sr., Nate Jackson, and Nancy Lenehan.

Check out the trailer below, then head over to Deadline for some new behind-the-scenes photos.

The Paper arrives Sept. 4 on Peacock.