Bring in Extra Help On Your Smaller Projects Easier With New DaVinci Resolve Studio Rental Plan
A new way to rent DaVinci Resolve Studio is here, which could be a great option for small teams.
In many ways, Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve is already one of the most accessible video editing platforms. With the base DaVinci Resolve app being free to download and use, it’s a great option for those looking to start their video editing journeys from scratch.
However, if you’re looking for a full array of tools and features, DaVinci Resolve Studio is the way to go. And with a price tag of $295, it’s really not a bad investment at all. Yet, for some teams looking to bring in extra help for smaller projects, it can be a lot to ask someone to license for a one-off gig.
To help with this, Blackmagic Design has announced a new way to rent DaVinci Resolve Studio. Here’s what you need to know.
DaVinci Resolve Studio Rental Plan
Introduced as a new way to rent DaVinci Resolve Studio, individuals can now rent a Studio license within Blackmagic Cloud using their personal profile. Of course, this means you’ll have to create a personal account within Blackmagic Cloud, but it should ultimately be an easy step for this new solution.
This new plan aims to make it easier to bring in extra help on smaller projects by renting a license for a short time. It sounds like this was always an option for larger organizations on more customized enterprise plans, but Blackmagic is rolling it out for everyone now.
To find out more, check out Blackmagic’s DaVinci Resolve website here.
