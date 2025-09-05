In many ways, Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve is already one of the most accessible video editing platforms. With the base DaVinci Resolve app being free to download and use, it’s a great option for those looking to start their video editing journeys from scratch.

However, if you’re looking for a full array of tools and features, DaVinci Resolve Studio is the way to go. And with a price tag of $295, it’s really not a bad investment at all. Yet, for some teams looking to bring in extra help for smaller projects, it can be a lot to ask someone to license for a one-off gig.

To help with this, Blackmagic Design has announced a new way to rent DaVinci Resolve Studio. Here’s what you need to know.