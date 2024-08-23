Since being announced earlier this year , Blackmagic Design’s rollout of DaVinci Resolve 19 has been a long, yet interesting, road. While it’s taken perhaps a bit longer than expected to make it to a final, full release, it’s also been available in public beta for what feels like more than a significant amount of time.

This means we know quite a lot about it now, but are still intrigued to see how it does for editors and filmmakers now that it’s officially being pushed live.

In case you’re hearing about Resolve 19 for the first time, or are looking for a quick reminder of what’s new, let’s go over all of the major updates and new features being added to Blackmagic’s popular NLE.

DaVinci Resolve 19 is Finally Here Blackmagic reports that the update to DaVinci Resolve 19 features well over 100 upgrades with highlights being focused on neural engine AI tools and DaVinci Resolve Replay—along with several other noteworthy new additions. Resolve FX has also received some major upgrades, as has Fusion Studio and Blackmagic’s collaborative editing DaVinci Resolve Project Server as well. If you need features such as support for multiple GPUs, 4K output, motion blur effects, temporal and spatial noise reduction, multiple AI-based tools, HDR tools, camera tracker, voice isolation, multiple Resolve FX, 3D stereoscopic tools, and remote rendering, you’re probably want to consider upgrading to DaVinci Resolve 19 Studio— which you can do here .