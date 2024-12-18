DaVinci Resolve continues to evolve. Another new update to Blackmagic’s popular video editing platform is here to add notable improvements for your video editing workflows.

And while an update to integrate the new Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera and its Apple Immersive Video will also be on the way, this update is a bit more minor. Yet, some aspects like the improved handling of Open EXR metadata should be quite helpful for certain filmmakers and video pros.

Let’s take a look at everything new set to hit DaVinci Resolve with the latest 19.1.2 update.

What's New in DaVinci Resolve 19.1.2 As mentioned above, the biggest news here has to do with a fix to an issue with unexpected OpenEXR capture date metadata, which could be quite annoying or troublesome for those looking for pristine management of their workflows. Blackmagic has also addressed some issues with the license dongles on some Windows systems (your Mac setups should be clean) along with some level issues for audio clips with different FX and fades. Audio is a big part of Resolve’s offering these days, so this update should be quite helpful and needed as well. Here’s a full list of all of the features that have been added or updated with Resolve 19.1.2: Addressed issue with license dongles on some Windows systems.

Addressed levels issue for audio clips with FX and fades.

Addressed gyro stabilization crash in some BRAW decode modes.

Addressed Fusion comp being disabled when disabling a macro.

Addressed issue with unexpected OpenEXR capture date metadata.

Addressed potential DRFX naming conflicts.

General performance and stability improvements. DaVinci Resolve 19 Audio Blackmagic Design

How to Install the Latest Version of DaVinci Resolve While we’ve covered many DaVinci Resolve updates in the past, it might be helpful to go over a few reminders on how to install DaVinci Resolve software onto your various computers or workstations. Here are the guidelines for installing the latest version of Resolve onto computers running MacOS, Windows, or Linux. Installing DaVinci Resolve Software on MacOS Double-click the DaVinci Resolve Installer icon and follow the onscreen instructions. To remove DaVinci Resolve from your system, double-click the Uninstall Resolve icon. Installing DaVinci Resolve Software on Windows Double-click the DaVinci Resolve Installer icon and follow the onscreen instructions. To remove DaVinci Resolve from your system, go to the Programs and Features control panel, select DaVinci Resolve, click on Uninstall, and follow the onscreen prompts. Installing DaVinci Resolve Software on Linux Double-click the DaVinci Resolve installer and follow the onscreen instructions. To remove DaVinci Resolve from your system, select the uninstall option after running the installer. For DaVinci Resolve 19.1.2, we have taken efforts to keep the project libraries compatible with DaVinci Resolve 18.6.6. While this allows you to access the project library with 18.6.6, individual projects created or opened in 19.1.2 will no longer be accessible in 18.6.6. We recommend a full project library backup as well as individual project backups before opening projects in 19.1.2. And here are some of the minimum system requirements for each as well. Minimum system requirements for Mac OS MacOS 13 Ventura or later.

8 GB of system memory. 16 GB when using Fusion.

For monitoring, Blackmagic Design Desktop Video 12.9 or later.

Apple Silicon-based computer or GPU which supports Metal. Minimum system requirements for Windows Windows 10 Creators Update.

16 GB of system memory. 32 GB when using Fusion.

For monitoring, Blackmagic Design Desktop Video 12.9 or later.

Integrated GPU or discrete GPU with at least 4 GB of VRAM.

GPU which supports OpenCL 1.2 or CUDA 12.

AMD/Intel official drivers from your GPU manufacturer.

NVIDIA Studio driver 550.58 or newer. Minimum system requirements for Windows for Arm Windows 11 for ARM.

Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite series processor.

Recommended: 16 GB of system memory. 32 GB for 4K or when using Fusion. Minimum system requirements for Linux Rocky Linux 8.6.

32 GB of system memory.

For monitoring, Blackmagic Design Desktop Video 12.9 or later.

Discrete GPU with at least 4 GB of VRAM.

GPU which supports OpenCL 1.2 or CUDA 12.

AMD official drivers from your GPU manufacturer.

NVIDIA Studio driver 550.40.07 or newer. Blackmagic Design