As an actor, will knowing the ins and outs of cinematography enhance your performance? What’s the best way to go about hiring your post-production team? How do you give honest feedback without ruining your reputation?

In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, and Jason Hellerman discuss:

  • Warmup actors versus burnout actors - what’s the difference
  • The red camera setting named after actor Giovanni Ribisi
  • How directors can benefit from taking acting classes
  • Why hiring people for production is easier than hiring for post
  • The best way to evaluate the post team in interviews
  • Paying a flat fee versus paying an hourly fee
  • Why everyone needs to have a deal memo
  • Sharing your honest opinion without offending the other person
  • The magic moments that can happen in post


Mentioned:

New RED Firmware Brings In-Camera LUTs & Zone System Exposure Tool


DP Robert D. Yeoman on Film vs Digital, Long-Term Director Relationships, and Sleep

