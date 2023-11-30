As an actor, will knowing the ins and outs of cinematography enhance your performance? What’s the best way to go about hiring your post-production team? How do you give honest feedback without ruining your reputation?

Warmup actors versus burnout actors - what’s the difference

The red camera setting named after actor Giovanni Ribisi

How directors can benefit from taking acting classes

Why hiring people for production is easier than hiring for post

The best way to evaluate the post team in interviews

Paying a flat fee versus paying an hourly fee

Why everyone needs to have a deal memo

Sharing your honest opinion without offending the other person

The magic moments that can happen in post

