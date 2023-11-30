What Actors Need To Know About Cinematography, Plus Building Your Post Team
Learning about art is a lifelong process that can only benefit you.
Credit: 20th Century Fox
Nov 30, 2023
As an actor, will knowing the ins and outs of cinematography enhance your performance? What’s the best way to go about hiring your post-production team? How do you give honest feedback without ruining your reputation?
In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, and Jason Hellerman discuss:
- Warmup actors versus burnout actors - what’s the difference
- The red camera setting named after actor Giovanni Ribisi
- How directors can benefit from taking acting classes
- Why hiring people for production is easier than hiring for post
- The best way to evaluate the post team in interviews
- Paying a flat fee versus paying an hourly fee
- Why everyone needs to have a deal memo
- Sharing your honest opinion without offending the other person
- The magic moments that can happen in post
Mentioned:
New RED Firmware Brings In-Camera LUTs & Zone System Exposure Tool
DP Robert D. Yeoman on Film vs Digital, Long-Term Director Relationships, and Sleep
