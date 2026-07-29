DJI Introduces a New Parachute Safety System for Its Flagship Enterprise Matrice 400 Drone
Are parachutes the future of drone safety? DJI has introduced a new parachute that can be mounted directly on the company’s flagship enterprise drone, the Matrice 400. Check it out.
While DJI might be facing the ongoing litigation battle of the century over its never-ending effective drone ban in the US, the company is still hard at work in the R&D department, developing new drones, gimbals, and other products and add-ons.
One of the latest innovations from the DJI team in the drone field is actually quite intriguing, even if it’s not something making its way to the majority of drone videographers and photographers just yet.
DJI has introduced its new AP100 Parachute, a safety system for DJI Matrice 400 operations that can attach directly to the company’s popular flagship enterprise drone. Let’s check it out.
The DJI AP100 Parachute
So, admittedly, this is genius. Or, at least, cool. The Chinese company, mired in international turmoil, has introduced its new DJI AP100 Parachute, which can be mounted directly onto the flagship enterprise DJI Matrice 400.
This parachute option supports compliance with EASA C5/C6 and UK CAA UK5/UK6 class-marking requirements for Standard Scenario operations, including STS-01 and STS-02, and features its own independent power and full-link redundancy.
This means the system can remain active even when the drone’s power fails. The parachute add-on also features intelligent cross-validation algorithms to help to reduce accidental deployment risk.
It Makes Sense, Right?
Basically, this AP100 Parachute from DJI can be triggered in emergencies when the Flight Termination System cuts motor power, and it can be deployed in under 600 ms, with a stabilized descent speed below 5 m/s at deployment altitudes of 30 m or higher.
When you think about it, a parachute system is a great solution to explore, especially for high-end enterprise drones like the Matrice 400, which retail for over $10k. For your DJI Neo, it may not be worth the investment, but for the bigger ones, which can also be damaged in falls, it makes more sense.
No word on if or when DJI might be developing parachute models for other drones, but it’s interesting technology to see and fun to watch in action. For more details, head over to the company’s website here.
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