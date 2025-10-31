We know, it can be a bad word to some, but "content creation" is here to stay, whether you love the phrase or not. If you want to blame anyone, blame Apple for inventing the iPhone or companies like DJI for creating smartphone gimbals or camera gimbals that are affordable, easy to use, and quite powerful.

For our latest " Deals of the Week " roundup, we look at several on-sale DJI Osmo mobile filmmaking gimbals that can allow you to create from literally anywhere with smooth controls and plenty of helpful features.

Check out some top options below.

DJI Osmo Mobile SE Smartphone Gimbal: $65

DJI Osmo Mobile 6 Smartphone Gimbal: $97

DJI Osmo Pocket 3: $569

You can find more filmmaking deals here.