Just as we predicted with a teaser released last week , DJI has now officially announced that the company’s latest generation lineup of smartphone gimbals is here. The DJI Osmo Mobile 7 and 7P are the latest in DJI handheld gimbal technology and have been tailored to help specifically with content creation and mobile filmmaking.

The biggest highlights are a new tracking module, integrated audio support, phone charging, and improved battery life. To get a better idea of whether these smartphone gimbals might be right for you, let’s explore the price, specs, and features of each.

DJI Osmo Mobile 7 Smartphone Gimbal So, for the base model of the DJI Osmo Mobile 7 Smartphone Gimbal, the pitch from DJI is to help content creators and videographers accurately track subjects while maintaining stable footage. This latest-gen Osmo Mobile 7 gets the biggest boost from its quick-launching construction, robust 3-axis motors, and ActiveTrack 7.0 technology. DJI also shares that this new version of the Osmo Mobile 7 will feature a new iteration of the magnetic phone clamp that supports smartphones up to 3.3" wide in a fast mounting interface. The built-in battery runtime has also been expanded to 10 hours now, and it recharges in just 2.5 hours with the USB-C cable. Those looking for stability with their shots can also make use of a built-in tripod that allows you to place the gimbal on flat surfaces, and a 1/4"-20 mounting thread can accommodate additional accessories. Here are the full specs and purchase options for the DJI Osmo Mobile 7 Smartphone Gimbal: Extendable Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer

Magnetic Phone Clamp, Robust Motors

10.6 oz Load Capacity, Built-In Tripod

ActiveTrack 7.0, Follow Modes

Supports Smartphones up to 3.3" Wide

ShotGuides, AI Editor

Supports Phone Charging via USB-C

Control Gimbal/Phone with DJI Mimo App

$89

DJI Osmo Mobile 7P Smartphone Gimbal Along with the DJI Osmo Mobile 7 Smartphone Gimbal, DJI has also announced an OM 7P version that includes all of the same quick-launching construction, robust 3-axis motors, and ActiveTrack 7.0 technology, plus a few notable improvements and additional key features. The biggest difference might be the Multifunctional Module for tracking/light/microphone, which is only an optical module in the OM 7 version. The OM 7P will also feature a manual focus and zoom wheel on the side to finely control a user’s smartphone camera along with control of the fill light settings on the Multifunctional module. Furthermore, the OM 7P also features a built-in extension rod, which you won’t see with the OM 7 version. However, as far as key specs go, both models will include the biggest new features, including Quick Launch, AI Editor, phone charging, a 10-hour battery life, and a built-in tripod. Here are the full specs and purchase options for the DJI Osmo Mobile 7P Smartphone Gimbal: Extendable Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer

Multifunctional Module with Fill Light

Magnetic Phone Clamp, Robust Motors

10.6 oz Load Capacity, Built-In Tripod

8.5" Extension Rod

ActiveTrack 7.0, Follow Modes

Supports Smartphones up to 3.3" Wide

ShotGuides, AI Editor

Supports Phone Charging via USB-C

Control Gimbal/Phone with DJI Mimo App