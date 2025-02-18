The Wait is Over: Meet DJI’s New Smartphone Gimbals Osmo Mobile 7 and 7P
Here’s everything you need to know about the new DJI Osmo Mobile 7 and 7P Handheld gimbals and their smartphone video capabilities.
Just as we predicted with a teaser released last week, DJI has now officially announced that the company’s latest generation lineup of smartphone gimbals is here. The DJI Osmo Mobile 7 and 7P are the latest in DJI handheld gimbal technology and have been tailored to help specifically with content creation and mobile filmmaking.
The biggest highlights are a new tracking module, integrated audio support, phone charging, and improved battery life. To get a better idea of whether these smartphone gimbals might be right for you, let’s explore the price, specs, and features of each.
DJI Osmo Mobile 7 Smartphone Gimbal
So, for the base model of the DJI Osmo Mobile 7 Smartphone Gimbal, the pitch from DJI is to help content creators and videographers accurately track subjects while maintaining stable footage. This latest-gen Osmo Mobile 7 gets the biggest boost from its quick-launching construction, robust 3-axis motors, and ActiveTrack 7.0 technology.
DJI also shares that this new version of the Osmo Mobile 7 will feature a new iteration of the magnetic phone clamp that supports smartphones up to 3.3" wide in a fast mounting interface. The built-in battery runtime has also been expanded to 10 hours now, and it recharges in just 2.5 hours with the USB-C cable.
Those looking for stability with their shots can also make use of a built-in tripod that allows you to place the gimbal on flat surfaces, and a 1/4"-20 mounting thread can accommodate additional accessories.
Here are the full specs and purchase options for the DJI Osmo Mobile 7 Smartphone Gimbal:
- Extendable Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer
- Magnetic Phone Clamp, Robust Motors
- 10.6 oz Load Capacity, Built-In Tripod
- ActiveTrack 7.0, Follow Modes
- Supports Smartphones up to 3.3" Wide
- ShotGuides, AI Editor
- Supports Phone Charging via USB-C
- Control Gimbal/Phone with DJI Mimo App
DJI Osmo Mobile 7P Smartphone Gimbal
Along with the DJI Osmo Mobile 7 Smartphone Gimbal, DJI has also announced an OM 7P version that includes all of the same quick-launching construction, robust 3-axis motors, and ActiveTrack 7.0 technology, plus a few notable improvements and additional key features.
The biggest difference might be the Multifunctional Module for tracking/light/microphone, which is only an optical module in the OM 7 version. The OM 7P will also feature a manual focus and zoom wheel on the side to finely control a user’s smartphone camera along with control of the fill light settings on the Multifunctional module.
Furthermore, the OM 7P also features a built-in extension rod, which you won’t see with the OM 7 version. However, as far as key specs go, both models will include the biggest new features, including Quick Launch, AI Editor, phone charging, a 10-hour battery life, and a built-in tripod.
Here are the full specs and purchase options for the DJI Osmo Mobile 7P Smartphone Gimbal:
- Extendable Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer
- Multifunctional Module with Fill Light
- Magnetic Phone Clamp, Robust Motors
- 10.6 oz Load Capacity, Built-In Tripod
- 8.5" Extension Rod
- ActiveTrack 7.0, Follow Modes
- Supports Smartphones up to 3.3" Wide
- ShotGuides, AI Editor
- Supports Phone Charging via USB-C
- Control Gimbal/Phone with DJI Mimo App
