Lossless Vertical Video Recording Comes to the DJI Mavic 4 Pro
The DJI Mavic 4 Pro, while still not available in the US, is getting some major upgrades with a new firmware update aimed at improving vertical video recording.
The DJI Mavic 4 Pro, which is sadly still not available for customers in the US, is getting some pretty significant upgrades with a new firmware update that will add more vertical video recording capabilities.
The latest update will also add the ability to switch between focal lengths when recording video (in Normal and Slow Motion modes) as well as add lossless and cropped vertical video recording options in Portrait mode.
If you’re an aerial cinematographer creating content that is meant for TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, or any other social vertical formats for that matter, you’re going to want to check out this update.
DJI Mavic 4 Pro Firmware Update
The latest firmware update for the DJI Mavic 4 Pro (v01.00.0300) is aimed at improving vertical video recording with the Chinese-based company’s new flagship aerial camera drone. The Mavic 4 Pro is adding a new ability for users to seamlessly switch between focal lengths during video recording in different shooting modes like Normal and Slow Motion.
This is a pretty significant upgrade itself as it will allow aerial videographers the ability to adjust on the go and decide when and where they want to change up how they’re getting a shot.
The Mavic 4 Pro will also now have the ability to record lossless and cropped vertical video in Portrait mode, which will simply deliver aerial shooters a more direct path to record high-end footage specifically for vertical video formats that are taking over the world of social media.
Other Features and Updates
This new update for the Mavic 4 Pro will also add Home Point support when the drone is paired with an RC 2 remote controller, which will help the drone update its return-to-home location even when the operator might move around.
DJI is also releasing a new update version for the DJI Fly app and both RC controllers as well to keep all of your synced devices updated with these new upgrades.If you’d like to get started with these latest firmware updates, you can find out more on DJI’s website here.
