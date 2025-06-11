If you’re someone sad, upset, or downright angry that you can’t get your hands on the DJI Mavic 4 Pro in the United States, then you might not want to continue reading on about how DJI is rolling out a new firmware update that is making the company’s newest, and perhaps best, drone even better.

With tariffs, trade wars, and potential bans still disrupting DJI’s ability to operate in the US, the DJI Mavic 4 Pro remains available only internationally. For everyone not in the US, the Mavic 4 Pro is set to get a new firmware update that will add sharper camera tilt, improved flight stability, and some fine-tuning for its ActiveTrack feature.

Let’s look at everything new coming to the DJI Mavic 4 Pro with firmware version v01.00.0200.

DJI Mavic 4 Pro Firmware Update While not particularly a major update that is vastly improving the capabilities of the Mavic 4 Pro, DJI’s new flagship camera drone is still very much going to get better with this update. The big news here is that the Mavic 4 Pro will be able to perform sharper camera tilts when in vertical shooting mode, which should allow for more dramatic angle options for your vertical content. The DJI Mavic 4 Pro will also get improved flight stability when flying in misty or foggy conditions. The ActiveTrack will be fine-tuned, and a small fix for minor motor vibrations should help with takeoffs and landings. Overall, a solid update which should improve performance and fix some minor issues and bugs.