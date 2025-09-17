Well, color us surprised. Teased yesterday by DJI, the big reveal today is as expected. DJI has officially announced its new Mini 5 Pro, a 250g drone with a 1-inch type 50MP sensor and the capabilities to record 4K at up to 120fps.

The DJI Min 5 Pro will also feature a 225-degree rotatable gimbal, Nightscape Omnidirectional Sensing, and an Intelligent Flight Battery capable of providing up to 36 minutes of flight time. But the kicker is, as expected, that this new flagship mini drone won’t be available in the United States.

Still, if you’re outside of the US or interested for other reasons, here’s everything you need to know about the DJI Mini 5 Pro.

DJI Introduces Mini 5 Pro Set to be the world’s first 1-inch sensor in a mini camera drone, the DJI Mini 5 Pro looks to be a promising follow-up to the Mini 4 Pro. This new mini drone could be considered the company’s new flagship product for aerial photographers and videographers looking to utilize a powerful new sensor and a host of fly-friendly features. This aforementioned new 50MP 1-inch large sensor should help quite a bit with low-light conditions, such as sunset and nightscapes, and a new 48mm Med-Tele mode will support higher digital zoom resolution than previous models by adding greater texture and depth. The DJI Mini 5 Pro will support 4K/60fps HDR video with up to 14 stops of dynamic range, which should make it quite trustworthy for capturing cinematic footage in high-contrast scenes, such as detailed views of cloud textures and other elements during sunrise and sunset. You’ll also be able to record high-quality slow-motion video at 4K/120fps.