The DJI Mini 5 Pro Will Feature 4K/120p Video (But, Again, Won’t Fly in the US)
DJI has officially announced the Mini 5 Pro, which will feature the world’s first 1-inch sensor in a mini camera drone, but—sadly—won’t be available in the US.
Well, color us surprised. Teased yesterday by DJI, the big reveal today is as expected. DJI has officially announced its new Mini 5 Pro, a 250g drone with a 1-inch type 50MP sensor and the capabilities to record 4K at up to 120fps.
The DJI Min 5 Pro will also feature a 225-degree rotatable gimbal, Nightscape Omnidirectional Sensing, and an Intelligent Flight Battery capable of providing up to 36 minutes of flight time. But the kicker is, as expected, that this new flagship mini drone won’t be available in the United States.
Still, if you’re outside of the US or interested for other reasons, here’s everything you need to know about the DJI Mini 5 Pro.
DJI Introduces Mini 5 Pro
Set to be the world’s first 1-inch sensor in a mini camera drone, the DJI Mini 5 Pro looks to be a promising follow-up to the Mini 4 Pro. This new mini drone could be considered the company’s new flagship product for aerial photographers and videographers looking to utilize a powerful new sensor and a host of fly-friendly features.
This aforementioned new 50MP 1-inch large sensor should help quite a bit with low-light conditions, such as sunset and nightscapes, and a new 48mm Med-Tele mode will support higher digital zoom resolution than previous models by adding greater texture and depth.
The DJI Mini 5 Pro will support 4K/60fps HDR video with up to 14 stops of dynamic range, which should make it quite trustworthy for capturing cinematic footage in high-contrast scenes, such as detailed views of cloud textures and other elements during sunrise and sunset. You’ll also be able to record high-quality slow-motion video at 4K/120fps.
Not Available in the US Market
Sadly, despite the increased battery life and flight time, and a host of new shooting mode features and tracking capabilities, those in the US market might never get to try this mini drone out. Following in the footsteps of the previously released DJI Mavic 4 Pro, the company is again opting not to sell this new drone in the US due to tariff concerns and potential drone bans.
The official statement from DJI simply reads that this DJI Mini 5 Pro is “Not available officially in the U.S. market on official websites.”
With that news in mind, we can share that the DJI Mini 5 Pro will be available in three different kit options, with the basic kit set to retail overseas for €799 in European markets. We’ll keep you updated as to whether anything were to change regarding DJI’s plans or ability to sell in the US.
