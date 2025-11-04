For all of the completionists out there, if you’ve been interested in the DZOFilm Arles lens lineup but have been waiting for the full line to be released before you consider investing, then now might finally be the right time.

DZOFilm has just announced that the final lens in the lineup is on the way. To go along with the other 10 lenses in the set, which range from 14mm to 180mm, DZOFilm has now introduced an 18mm T1.4 FF/VV Prime Cine Lens option.

Let’s look at this wide-angle cine prime and explore what it could offer by itself, or as part of the Arles lineup.





The Arles 18mm T1.4 FF/VV Prime Cine Lens Designed to be a large-format coverage option that can easily equip your full-frame ARRI PL-mount camera, this Arles 18mm T1.4 FF/VV Prime Cine Lens from DZOFilm is the final lens to be included in the company’s Arles Prime lineup. A nice option for those looking to capture consistently sharp, natural-looking imagery, this prime lens has an aperture range of T1.4 to T22 and is able to offer excellent low-light capture and an arrestingly shallow depth of field. Plus, with its 16-blade iris and optical construction of multiple grouped elements, it should further be able to provide a soft, natural bokeh and high-quality imagery.

DZOFilm Arles Prime Lineup Credit: DZOFilm As mentioned above, the Arles Prime lineup now includes 11 lenses, which include options for 14mm, 21mm, 25mm, 35mm, 40mm, 50mm, 75mm, 100mm, 135mm, and 180mm. All of the lenses in the Arles series will have a 46.5mm image circle, providing compatibility with large-format sensors, including full-frame and VistaVision cameras. The lenses will also provide an increase in light transmission that will help create enhanced depth and dimension in your images.