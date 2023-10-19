How do you handle post-set blues? How do you properly adapt to something you don’t have the rights for? What can we all learn from Taylor Swift’s recent movie?



In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, and Jason Hellerman discuss: Shooting an indie film in Panama--excitement, exhaustion, and mosquito bites

All the work involved after wrapping

The importance of screen acting and what’s involved

Being blown away by the commitment and generosity of the cast and crew

What we love about Taylor Swift’s newest film

Why film set people are the best

Adapting without the rights--is it worth it

Benefits to writing unlicensed biopics

