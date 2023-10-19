How do you handle post-set blues? How do you properly adapt to something you don’t have the rights for? What can we all learn from Taylor Swift’s recent movie?

In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, and Jason Hellerman discuss:

  • Shooting an indie film in Panama--excitement, exhaustion, and mosquito bites
  • All the work involved after wrapping
  • The importance of screen acting and what’s involved
  • Being blown away by the commitment and generosity of the cast and crew
  • What we love about Taylor Swift’s newest film
  • Why film set people are the best
  • Adapting without the rights--is it worth it
  • Benefits to writing unlicensed biopics

