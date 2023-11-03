Not sure if you've heard, but Taylor Swift is coming off one of the most successful tours of all time, and has a movie in theaters that's doing gangbusters right now.

We covered how Taylor Swift got her exclusive deal with AMC, and now many famous filmmakers are applauding the artist for how she's opened up a window for indie filmmakers.

Let's start with Steven Soderbergh, who in and interview with Deadline, specifically called out Swift and her release strategy.

When asked about the future of indie filmmaking, Soderbergh said, "What I would like to see—and Taylor Swift’s premiere was an example—is more fluidity in terms of exhibition... What Taylor Swift did was interesting; she went straight to the theaters and she cut everybody else out... I look at it and go OK, well, what can we extract from this example and scale it out so that it isn’t only Taylor Swift that can take advantage of this kind of efficiency?"

This fluidity in exhibition has attracted a lot of filmmakers to the cause. Even Christopher Nolan has gotten aboard.

“Taylor Swift is about to show the studios, because her concert film is not being distributed by the studios, it’s being distributed by a theater owner, AMC, and it’s going to make an enormous amount of money,” Nolan said in an interview at the City University of New York.

He continued, saying, “And this is the thing, this is a format, this is a way of seeing things and sharing stories, or sharing experiences, that’s incredibly valuable," the Oppenheimer filmmaker added. "And if they don’t want it, somebody else will. So that’s just the truth of it."

In an interview with W magazine last year, Guillermo del Toro called Swift “a very accomplished director.” For those who don't know, she has directed multiple music videos, flexed her storytelling skills withAll Too Well: The Short Film, and is gearing up to direct her first feature film. del Toro expanded, saying, “She’s incredibly articulate and deep about what she’s trying to do—and what she will do,” del Toro continued, “I have the greatest admiration for her.”

Let's not forget that Taylor Swift is lining up to direct her own movie for Fox Searchlight. “Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” said presidents of Searchlight David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield.

Honestly, she may not need that studio if she keeps the budget low, especially after this concert movie.

What kind of director will Taylor be? Well, Deadpool 3director Shawn Levy compared her to one of the greatest of all time, Steven Spielberg. He said to Entertainment Weekly. "Spielberg was on the set of a movie he produced that I directed, called Real Steel, and I said to him, 'How do you know it's the right shot?' His answer was, 'The way you see it, that makes it right,'" reminisced Levy. "I feel like that's something Taylor Swift has figured out really well, because that's about trusting your instinct."

It's safe to say there is no hotter name across all media right now as Taylor Swift.

