Man, it is so hard to break into Hollywood that nothing makes me madder than websites exploiting aspiring writers. Recently, a writer sent me an email asking me to look into a website called GET IT MADE.

Now, that website has a very similar title to a consulting service I have used and reviewed called GET MADE.

But these two sites are very different. And I think Get It Made has a very shady terms and conditions page that actually might screw writers.

And that makes me mad as hell, so I am devoting a whole article to it.

Today, I want to explore why sites like this one, and others like it, are incredibly exploitative.

Let's dive in.

Always Read The Fine Print

Yesterday, I got that email from a reader asking me to look into Get It Made, and I did because I thought it was kind of crazy that it had such a similar name to another site I had already reviewed, and I wanted to help the reader out.

Sometimes I'm not cranky. I'm nice, I swear.

They asked me to look into a couple of other sites, but I just haven't had the time. Mostly because when I started with Get It Made, I got so pissed off that I had to take a walk.

Here are the basics: Get It Made is a pay-to-play website that asks writers to pay them a one-time fee of $149 to get their work reviewed. If it's deemed worthy, they then ask for $99 a month.

So you're at like $1350 for a year of service. What do you get back?

Well, you should know, there are zero guarantees.

All I can find out is that you might get access to producers who will read your script. Maybe they would set it up. Maybe they would sell it. But you're paying a lot of money for that access.

They also say they have development services and work hands-on with writers, but again, there's no nitty-gritty detail about what you get back, just a FAQ page that tells you if you pay for access, they may be able to help you.

Theoretically, I guess you're getting notes on drafts?

On their front page, they're touting one project they set up -- possibly in conjunction with Sean Baker, but that's not really proven, and it's not like Baker has a quote on their site, so I am not sure he even knows they're using his name.

The Worst Part

I went into the terms and conditions part of the website. The part no one reads. I went there because the person who emailed me told me to look there. And damn, did I feel like McNulty and Bunk in The Wire.

Here's what I uncovered with the third bullet point under "OTHER INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS; RESTRICTIONS."

"1. For so long as you are a user and for two (2) years after you cease to be a user, you hereby agree to refrain from soliciting, initiating, facilitating, or engaging in a professional association or interaction with an Industry Professional or other user with respect to any project or endeavor with which GIM would normally be involved as part of its usual business operations (i.e. an independent film, series, or other creative projects) without GIM’s involvement. An "Industry Professional or other user" is herein defined as any contributor to or user of GIM to whom you were introduced via GIM or with whom you worked while a user on a GIM project; for the avoidance of doubt, Industry Professionals are also users for purposes of these Terms. You agree that such associations and/or interactions during such period shall occur with GIM’s meaningful involvement on no less favorable terms than GIM would have with a similar creative project. Furthermore, you expressly undertake not to engage in data scraping, extraction, or any other methodologies aimed at procuring contact information for the explicit purpose of initiating communication with an Industry Professional outside the confines of GIM."

Yeah, that's a really boring read. But after consulting with a lawyer (who wants to remain off the record), he told me that it reads like a two-year blanket first look/noncompete.

Meaning you're paying THEM to OWN the work YOU did.

How does that make any sense?

So, if you try to set this script up without them or meet someone at a party who wants to produce it, you can't because you've made Get It Made legal producers on the project by paying them cash money.

That's so exploitative. It's such bullshit. And it feels like a scam to me.

Hollywood Sucks, But This Is Worse

Like I said at the top, Hollywood is so hard to break into. But they call it breaking in because you're supposed to network and work your way in, not buy your way in.

Come here, get a job, make friends, and do it the old-fashioned way. If you're old or this is a side gig, hit up a film fest once a year and try to meet people there. Maybe look at The Black List, at least you can track what you get for paying them.

What I am seeing from Get It Made is standard charlatan behavior. If you're paying for access, it's just wrong. It's so shady and so exploitative. Basically, someone saying, "I think you're so close, just keep giving me cash, and then I'll help you get this project made," is like one of the grossest things I've seen exploiting people with dreams.

If they really believed in the project, they'd work on it for free! Or they would PAY YOU.

It's that standard Hope Machine cycle that gets me pissed off and makes me call these things out.

This life is hard enough. Save your money.

You can sound off in the comments.