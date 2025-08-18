If you want to stand out among all the other titles out there, you have to be original. And that's what the horror movie Good Boy did when it ignited a bidding war earlier this year.

Director Ben Leonberg's indie horror was picked up by IFC and Shudder after its world premiere at the 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival.



It's a horror movie told from the point of view of a dog, and it has everyone buzzing as its first trailer dropped today. Indy the dog won the first-ever "Howl of Fame" award at SXSW for his performance, and people online are abuzz about seeing this film on the big screen.

Let's dive in.

The Good Boy Trailer Man, this trailer is a really good look at ways you can play with genre and create a movie that makes people excited. The trailer masterfully utilizes its canine point of view to create a palpable sense of dread. By limiting the audience's understanding to what the dog can see and sense, we're left worried for it and for everyone else on screen. It's a fun deconstruction of the serial killer as seen through an animal that loves his master no matter what. It still has plenty of horror, but also dabbles in some areas of broad appeal, which has a virality around sharing these kinds of ideas. Again, it's a movie that stands out because it plays with a specific genre in a way no one has ever done before. When the script was going around, it was one of those stack busters you had to read right away. Now, the trailer is doing the same.

