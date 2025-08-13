Josh Safdie's Marty Supreme follows the chaotic rise of Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet), a young ping pong hustler navigating 1950s New York's underground table tennis scene. He's the only one who seems to believe in the sport and is determined to make it big with limited support.

The story is loosely based on the real-life table tennis legend Marty Reisman. Sources close to production describe it as "a fictionalized original, rather than a biopic," according to W Magazine.

This marks Safdie's first solo directorial effort since splitting from his brother Benny after Uncut Gems. With a $70 million budget—A24's most expensive production to date—the film reunites Safdie with frequent collaborator Ronald Bronstein on the screenplay.

The supporting cast includes Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyler, the Creator in his feature film debut, Fran Drescher as Marty's mother, and an eclectic mix featuring Odessa A'zion, Abel Ferrara, magician Penn Jillette, and Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary.

Check out the trailer below.

Marty Supreme hits theaters this holiday season.