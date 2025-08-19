There's something instinctual about the way most of us react when horror movies put animals at the center of the terror.

For me, it's desperation—keep that precious animal safe! They didn't do anything wrong! Maybe it's a cheat, but put a pet in something, and I'm immediately invested.

Maybe animals in horror work so well because we've all experienced that eerie moment when our dog suddenly barks at an empty corner or a cat stares at something unseen. Maybe it's because animals occupy a unique space in our psychological landscape, in that they're innocent, but have agency, and also have the potential to be dangerous themselves.

The upcoming horror film Good Boy, which premiered at SXSW 2025 to rave reviews, understands this. Director Ben Leonberg's feature debut tells its haunted story entirely from the perspective of Indy, a loyal pet who can see supernatural threats that his human owner, Todd, cannot.

It’s no secret that I loved this movie and even had the pleasure of meeting Indy the dog and his owners at SXSW this year. Seeing the film get much-deserved buzz is exciting as a horror film fan.

Why Do Horror Movies with Animals Have Such a Unique Effect on Us?

Research in horror psychology suggests that our enjoyment of scary content requires what scientists call a "protective frame," or the knowledge that we're safe, that what we're seeing isn't real, and that we have control over the situation. Animals complicate this in interesting ways.

Animals carry emotional baggage that's harder to compartmentalize. We project our own vulnerabilities onto them, seeing them as extensions of our better selves, often purely loyal and totally earnest.

I have already seen people stressed in comment sections about Indy (the character's) welfare in Good Boy. People are desperate for this sweet-faced dog to survive his horror film already. And it makes sense, because the movie lets audiences experience terror through the eyes of Indy's devotion, which increases the emotional stakes.

Animal horror hits because it forces us to confront not just our fears, but our love for the creatures who share our lives.

More Examples of Horror Movies with Animals

Here are three other horror films (and one script) to check out after you watch Good Boy.

Bad Moon (1996)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Based on Wayne Smith's novel Thor, which tells the story primarily from the dog's viewpoint, the film makes a German Shepherd named Thor the literal hero while every human becomes a supporting character. Thor is the protagonist fighting to protect his family from their werewolf uncle.

White God (2014)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

This Hungarian film follows Hagen, a mixed-breed dog who endures brutal treatment before leading a pack of strays in a bloody uprising against their human oppressors. While it doesn't become a horror film until its final act, it also makes us root for the canine characters, just like in Good Boy.

Pet Sematary (1989)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Stephen King's Pet Sematary doesn't follow the exact formula of Good Boy, but it deserves inclusion because it furthered the concept of an animal with agency in horror. Though not told entirely from Church the cat's resurrected viewpoint, his behavior drives much of the narrative tension.

Bad Boy (TBD)

In this dark tale, a rescue pup accidentally uncovers a serial killer in action and has to help save their latest victim. The script from Travis Braun topped the Black List in 2023, so if you can get your hands on it, I definitely recommend giving it a read. This upcoming horror film recently attached Ke Huy Quan to star.

Director Jacob Chase has said he's "tired of seeing horror movies where the dog is the first one to die" and wants to make "a horror film where the dog is the hero." Again, audiences are going to be stressed for this pet's welfare, but it's a great ride.

Let us know if there are any we missed!