From the makers of the popular HOVERAir X1, which is one of the best—and certainly most affordable—rival options to DJI’s stranglehold on the aerial drone market, a new nautical drone is about to emerge. (Or, submerge, depending on how you want to use it.)

Introduced in a new Indiegogo campaign , let’s take a look at the HOVERAir AQUA, a groundbreaking new self-flying camera drone that is 100% waterproof and quite wholly unique in the drone space.

The HOVERAir AQUA Introduced in the video above by HOVERAir CEO Dr. MQ Wang, the HOVERAir AQUA is the latest drone from the company that aims to fulfill its mission to help people effortlessly capture life’s most precious moments anywhere, anytime. To help those looking to live fully in the moment, specifically when they’re on the water, the HOVERAir AQUA aims to be your personal nautical cameraman. From the Hover Camera Passport to HOVERAir X1 and PROMAX, the company has continued to redefine the experience of aerial photography. Yet, there are still boundaries to break, and this new AQUA aims to be the first fully waterproof camera drone that is also quite portable and equipped with automated flight modes.