What Would You Capture With the World’s First Waterproof Self-Flying Drone?
The Chinese drone manufacturer HOVERAir is launching a new self-flying drone that is 100% waterproof, making it ideal for all sorts of nautical videography projects.
From the makers of the popular HOVERAir X1, which is one of the best—and certainly most affordable—rival options to DJI’s stranglehold on the aerial drone market, a new nautical drone is about to emerge. (Or, submerge, depending on how you want to use it.)
Introduced in a new Indiegogo campaign, let’s take a look at the HOVERAir AQUA, a groundbreaking new self-flying camera drone that is 100% waterproof and quite wholly unique in the drone space.
The HOVERAir AQUA
Introduced in the video above by HOVERAir CEO Dr. MQ Wang, the HOVERAir AQUA is the latest drone from the company that aims to fulfill its mission to help people effortlessly capture life’s most precious moments anywhere, anytime.
To help those looking to live fully in the moment, specifically when they’re on the water, the HOVERAir AQUA aims to be your personal nautical cameraman. From the Hover Camera Passport to HOVERAir X1 and PROMAX, the company has continued to redefine the experience of aerial photography.
Yet, there are still boundaries to break, and this new AQUA aims to be the first fully waterproof camera drone that is also quite portable and equipped with automated flight modes.
Check Out the HOVERAir AQUA
Available to support on Indiegogo, the HOVERAir AQUA is near completion as the team has begun turning their prototype into the final product. Their ability to ship the products may be affected by product development or financial challenges, but it looks like things are sailing ahead.
The lowest tier for the HOVERAir AQUA is a standard combo that is currently set to retail for $999. To find out more, you can check out the Indiegogo campaign here. We’ll keep you up-to-date on this intriguing new waterproof drone option as it develops.
