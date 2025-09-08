In this episode of the No Film School Podcast, GG Hawkins speaks with writer-director-producer Nora Fiffer about her debut feature Another Happy Day, and how she achieved a rare feat in indie filmmaking: shooting on strict eight‑hour days while providing on‑set childcare.

The two explore how this family-friendly approach—driven by Fiffer’s own journey into motherhood—shaped every stage of production, from scheduling and budgeting to set morale and creative decision-making.

In this episode, we discuss: The personal impetus behind Another Happy Day—how motherhood inspired the story and production values

Creating a collaborative, theater-informed mindset that fueled preparation and efficiency

Concrete strategies for implementing eight‑hour shooting days and on‑set childcare as non-negotiables in budget and schedule

How fewer setups, lean shot lists, and actor preparation maximized time and morale

Using fixed creative constraints as generative tools—not limitations

Securing talent like Lauren Lapkus, Carrie Coon, and Marilyn Dodds Frank through personalized writing and deep connections

Pitching the film to investors with equity and inclusion baked into its DNA (childcare prominently featured, even in opening credits)

The importance of making such practices visible to normalize them across the industry

Lessons learned in post-production—how the same efficiency and clarity from production didn’t automatically carry over

How Fiffer plans to carry this ethos forward in future projects

Guests: Nora Fiffer

Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on: Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing podcast@nofilmschool.com

Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here: