In this episode of the No Film School Podcast, GG Hawkins speaks with writer-director-producer Nora Fiffer about her debut feature Another Happy Day, and how she achieved a rare feat in indie filmmaking: shooting on strict eight‑hour days while providing on‑set childcare.

The two explore how this family-friendly approach—driven by Fiffer’s own journey into motherhood—shaped every stage of production, from scheduling and budgeting to set morale and creative decision-making.

In this episode, we discuss:

  • The personal impetus behind Another Happy Day—how motherhood inspired the story and production values
  • Creating a collaborative, theater-informed mindset that fueled preparation and efficiency
  • Concrete strategies for implementing eight‑hour shooting days and on‑set childcare as non-negotiables in budget and schedule
  • How fewer setups, lean shot lists, and actor preparation maximized time and morale
  • Using fixed creative constraints as generative tools—not limitations
  • Securing talent like Lauren Lapkus, Carrie Coon, and Marilyn Dodds Frank through personalized writing and deep connections
  • Pitching the film to investors with equity and inclusion baked into its DNA (childcare prominently featured, even in opening credits)
  • The importance of making such practices visible to normalize them across the industry
  • Lessons learned in post-production—how the same efficiency and clarity from production didn’t automatically carry over
  • How Fiffer plans to carry this ethos forward in future projects


Guests:


Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on:

Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing podcast@nofilmschool.com

Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here:

This episode of The No Film School Podcast was produced by GG Hawkins.

From Your Site Articles
no film school podcastpodcastinterviewsnora fifferproducinganother happy day
ProducingPodcastMovies & TVTopics