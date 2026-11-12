When a director and an actor become a dynamic duo, every project they re-team on can have fans eager to see what they do next. Will the genre be different? What new character will they create?

Of course, I have to include Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro on this list with their partnership that has spanned decades, but they aren’t the only ones who have been in sync with each other.

The following are director-actor duos who are responsible for making influential movies and putting unforgettable characters on the screen.

Wes Anderson and Bill Murray

'The Royal Tenenbaums' Credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Rushmore (1998) introduced the Anderson-Murray duo that has continued throughout much of the director’s filmography, going into The Royal Tenenbaums (2001), Moonrise Kingdom (2012), and with a cameo in The Phoenician Scheme (2025).

Whether he has a big or small role, Murray's deadpan line deliveries are hysterical and, at the same time, expose the heartache within the eccentric and symmetrical worlds that Anderson brings viewers into.

David Lynch and Laura Dern

Kyle MacLachlan and Jack Nance are among the actors who had a long-running creative relationship with Lynch, but I want to give a shout-out to the duo he formed with Dern.

'Blue Velvet' Credit: De Laurentiis Entertainment Group

They have worked together four times, with Dern’s breakthrough role in Blue Velvet (1986), then the surreal road trip of Wild at Heart (1990), the shifting alternate realities of Inland Empire (2006), and their final collaboration being 2017’s Twin Peaks: The Return.

Dern got to portray a range of emotions in all of them. Maybe I wasn't understanding everything on-screen, but I often felt she was the anchor for audiences when dream logic and surrealism overtook the narrative.

Sofia Coppola and Kirsten Dunst

'Marie Antoinette' Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing

Two famous collaborations between this pair are Coppola’s directorial debut, The Virgin Suicides (1999), and the vibrant costume drama, Marie Antoinette (2006).

Coppola’s dreamy visual style that explores the female gaze is deepened by the loneliness that Dunst portrays as a repressed girl in the suburbs and the isolated, last queen of France. As of 2026, The Beguiled (2017) was the last time they worked together, meaning their reunion is long overdue.

Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro

Is there a more iconic director-actor pair than these two? Scorsese and De Niro have worked together on ten films across several decades, from Mean Streets (1973) to Raging Bull (1980) to Goodfellas (1990), and, most recently, 2023’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

'Goodfellas' Credit: Warner Bros.

In these acclaimed films by Scorsese, he found a creative muse in De Niro, who played corrupt or self-destructive characters that have become the actor’s most celebrated performances. Because of that, it's highly likely that their careers are intertwined with one another for many fans.

Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone

'Poor Things' Credit: Searchlight Pictures

Stone is ready to take on any of the weirdness Lanthimos has waiting for her, as seen in the four feature films they have made: The Favourite (2018), Poor Things (2023), Kinds of Kindness (2024), and Bugonia (2025).

Stone brought the comedic chops that she showed in Zombieland (2009) and Easy A (2010) into the absurd and unsettling directing style of Lanthimos, resulting in award-winning hits that were praised by critics and audiences alike.

Of the four, The Favourite remains my top pick in what Lanthimos-Stone have done due to the Machiavellian character arc that lets her go to some dark, conniving places.

John Cassavetes and Gena Rowlands

'A Woman Under the Influence' Credit: Faces Distribution

This husband and wife duo pulled the best out of each other when they collaborated on ten films; A Woman Under the Influence (1974) and Gloria (1980) stand out for getting Rowlands an Academy Award nomination for her performances.

Cassavetes was known as “the father of independent cinema” with the films he directed outside of the Hollywood studio system, and when Rowlands starred in them, she played women losing control in their lives.

I strongly recommend Gloria to anyone who hasn't seen it. It's Cassavetes at his most action-packed as a director, and Rowlands commands the screen as a gangster's ex-girlfriend.

Xavier Dolan and Anne Dorval

'Mommy' Credit: Les Films Séville

Mothers have big personalities in Dolan’s movies, and this is true of the ones played by Dorval.

The French Canadian actress has smaller parts in Heartbeats (2011) and Matthias & Maxime (2019), but her pivotal roles are in Dolan's directorial debut, I Killed My Mother (2009), and Mommy (2014). Wearing outrageous wardrobes or letting loose explosive emotions, Dorval brings out a humanity in each of her characters who are struggling with their son’s anger issues.

Dorval will next appear in Dolan’s upcoming horror-comedy, continuing their creative partnership.

Akira Kurosawa and Toshirō Mifune

'Seven Samurai' Credit: Toho

Beginning with Drunken Angel (1948) and ending with Red Beard (1965), Kurosawa and Mifune went on to make 16 films together, many of which are classics that influenced cinema.

There wouldn’t be Star Wars without Seven Samurai (1954), just like there wouldn’t be A Fistful of Dollars without Yojimbo (1961); the duo even adapted Macbeth into the feudal Japan-set Throne of Blood (1957).

Kurosawa re-teamed with actor Takashi Shimura in many of the films that also starred Mifune, but it was Mifune’s volcanic performances that were as thrilling to see as Kurosawa’s use of weather.

Do you have a favorite director-actor duo?