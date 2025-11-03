Although life is the greatest teacher, having a mentor by your side is quite an underrated blessing. They need not always be a teacher, need not always be perfect, and may have their own twisted ideals; however, they walk into your life and change everything! Someone who cares about your wins as much as you do, seeks your well-being, and becomes an anchor in your life, especially when everything is falling apart—an unconditional form of love that finds you.

In this article, we’ve enlisted the most iconic movie mentors of all time: characters who went above and beyond to ensure that the heroes can shine their brightest.

8 Most Iconic Mentors Of All Time

1. Tyler Durden

Fight Club (1997)

Fight Club (1999) Source: 20th Century Fox

Even at the risk of stirring up a solid controversy, forgive me if I disagree with those who might argue that David Fincher’s Tyler Durden is hardly a mentor. Agreed that what he preaches is questionable (read problematic) and also that he was Edward Norton’s character’s schizophrenic hallucination (so not real), but that man has every quality to become the greatest mentor.

He unites innumerable people over a single idea, is very protective of those under his leadership, and leads by example. He never turns down help and gives you the drive that you might need to grow. Only if he weren’t this radical, he could be one of the best mentors there ever was!

2. Chef Auguste Gusteau

Ratatouille (2007)

Ratatouille (2007) Source: Walt Disney Pictures

Pixar’s Ratatouille features one of the most divine mentor-mentee relationships. Remy, the French rat, looked up to Chef Auguste as he dreamt of becoming a legendary chef. Not in life, but in death, Chef Auguste became Remy’s mentor, teaching him about food as a form of art and inspiration to life. “Good food is like music you can taste, color you can smell,” says Auguste.

3. Obi-Wan

Star Wars (1977-1983)

Obi-Wan Kenobi Source: Disney+

Darth Vader, a.k.a. Anakin Skywalker, may have been Luke Skywalker’s biological father, but Obi-Wan practically raised the kid, teaching him the ways of life, training him to become a Jedi, and supporting him as he joined the war against the Empire. Obi-Wan moulded Luke’s foundation as a Jedi, treating him with patience and compassion as he taught the boy to defend himself and garner inner strength in the face of adversities.

Even after Obi-Wan’s death on the Death Star, his sacrifice immortalizes him, with his influence continuing to guide Luke as a Force spirit, becoming his iron support at critical crossroads. I’m sure Obi-Wan smiled from the great beyond when Luke surpassed his mentor’s wisdom by choosing compassion over vengeance.

4. Mary Poppins

Mary Poppins (1964)

Mary Poppins (1964) Source: Walt Disney Studio Motion Pictures

Thank God the Banks family found Mary Poppins, the magical nanny who guided them to love! Mary Poppins may have been released in 1964, but it is even more relevant today, a time when work-life balance has become the biggest challenge, with parents endlessly working to chase their dreams (or sometimes to make ends meet) and the kids being raised by nannies or electronic devices such as phones and tablets.

Although Mary is hired to babysit the kids, she also ends up mentoring the parents. Her empathy, warmth, and kindness-infused style of discipling the kids immediately gains both the children's and parents’ trust. She nudges the adults in the right direction to realize the importance of family over money, career, and societal expectations. By the end of the film, the magical Mary Poppins has repaired the cracks that had developed in their family, helping them find eternal happiness in love and family. Once met her purpose, Mary gracefully departed, leaving behind her eternal influence on the family. For me, she is one of the most magical female characters in cinema.

5. Mufasa

The Lion King (1994)

The Lion King (1994) Source: Walt Disney Pictures

Who could be a better mentor to you than your own father? Although Simba lost him at a very young age, Mufasa continued to mentor and inspire his son from the great beyond. He raised his son to be a leader right from the first day, instilling invaluable qualities in Simba that would later guide him to his rightful place as the king of Pride Rock after him.

“There’s more to being a king than getting your way all the time,” said the Lion King. Despite his limited years with his son, Mufasa ensured that he realized his responsibility as the king and his potential as the protector of the land. Even after his death, he continued to be Simba’s biggest motivation, encouragement, and reminder of identity and self.

6. Mickey Goldmill

Rocky (1976)

Rocky (1976) Source: United Artists

The mentor to the quintessential underdog, Mickey Goldmill, is Rocky Balboa’s biggest pillar of support in training for the heavyweight championship . Goldmill takes Rocky under his wing, becoming his manager and training him for his fight against Apollo Creed. He supports Rocky in becoming emotionally and mentally strong, turning him into a worthy opponent against the world heavyweight champion. The fight is the highlight of the narrative, but if you think about it, Rocky finding a mentor like Goldmill is the first moment of transformation in his life.

7. Professor Charles Xavier

The X-Men

Professor X Credit: 20th Century Fox

A father-figure and a mentor to the mutants, the X-Men are like Professor X’s children. He trains them to harness their respective powers, cares for them as a parent, and supports them unconditionally, while ensuring that they never go astray. He teaches them to support each other and stay united, even in differences. His ideals are what kept superheroes from turning into supervillains.

8. John Keating

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Dead Poets Society (1989) Source: Touchstone Pictures, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

The teacher who changed the lives of an entire class of students, extending his warmth and teachings to an entire school, John Keating, is one of the finest examples of a mentor archetype. In a school where children live like captives, bound by expectations and forceful discipline, Keating is the much-needed breath of fresh air for the students.

He teaches his students to make the most of their lives and opportunities and pursue their dreams without a care in the world about the expectations of others, reminding them that life is too short to live by the will of others. Before long, he becomes a father-figure to his pupils, guiding them to their utmost potential with his compassion, understanding, and support—something these destitute students never got from their own parents.

Who is your favorite movie mentor from the list? Let us know in the comments below!