Editing an American Epic: Inside 'Train Dreams' with Dir. Clint Bentley & Editor Parker Laramie
“You have to listen to the film. The way the film speaks to you is through other people and other people giving you notes.”
In this episode of the No Film School Podcast, GG Hawkins dives into the sweeping process behind Train Dreams, a period drama adapted from the Dennis Johnson novella. GG is joined by director Clint Bentley and editor Parker Laramie, who discuss the challenges and joys of crafting a film that spans decades while staying intimate and emotionally resonant.
The episode also opens with a candid conversation with filmmaker Boris Rodriguez about community and collaboration in independent filmmaking, leading up to the release of GG’s own directorial debut, I Really Love My Husband.
In this episode, we discuss:
- The emotional and technical journey of adapting Train Dreams from a novella into a feature film
- How Clint and Parker’s creative partnership evolved from Jockey to this ambitious period piece
- The process of editing a film that spans decades without losing narrative momentum
- How Parker’s background in documentary shaped his approach to editing fiction
- The value of grabbing unplanned shots on set and how they can end up saving key scenes
- The philosophical and technical challenges of handling notes from producers and stakeholders
- The role of music and rhythm in both writing and editing the film
- Clint’s directorial flexibility and willingness to discover the movie during post
- Parker’s favorite hotkey and the logistics of editing across Premiere and Avid
- Reflections on releasing the film and the audience’s evolving interpretation of its themes
