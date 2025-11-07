In this episode of the No Film School Podcast, GG Hawkins dives into the sweeping process behind Train Dreams, a period drama adapted from the Dennis Johnson novella. GG is joined by director Clint Bentley and editor Parker Laramie, who discuss the challenges and joys of crafting a film that spans decades while staying intimate and emotionally resonant.

The episode also opens with a candid conversation with filmmaker Boris Rodriguez about community and collaboration in independent filmmaking, leading up to the release of GG’s own directorial debut, I Really Love My Husband.

In this episode, we discuss:

  • The emotional and technical journey of adapting Train Dreams from a novella into a feature film
  • How Clint and Parker’s creative partnership evolved from Jockey to this ambitious period piece
  • The process of editing a film that spans decades without losing narrative momentum
  • How Parker’s background in documentary shaped his approach to editing fiction
  • The value of grabbing unplanned shots on set and how they can end up saving key scenes
  • The philosophical and technical challenges of handling notes from producers and stakeholders
  • The role of music and rhythm in both writing and editing the film
  • Clint’s directorial flexibility and willingness to discover the movie during post
  • Parker’s favorite hotkey and the logistics of editing across Premiere and Avid
  • Reflections on releasing the film and the audience’s evolving interpretation of its themes
Guests:

