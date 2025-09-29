In many ways, videography today is easier than ever before. It’s certainly more accessible than previous generations, as cameras and gear are much more affordable and offer tons of helpful specs and features.

Still, even with the right gear, there is a bit of a learning curve to shooting video footage that looks professional and high-quality. To help anyone trying to figure out how to find the best lighting setups for their shoots, this short tutorial goes over three interview lighting setups that could actually be valuable advice for any situation.

Let’s check out these helpful tips, tricks, and general lighting advice for shoots, indoor and outdoors alike.