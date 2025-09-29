Here Are the 3 Best Lighting Setups for Video Interview Shoots
Looking to find the right lighting setup for your interview shoot? This tutorial takes you through the three top options you need to know for both indoor and outdoor environments.
In many ways, videography today is easier than ever before. It’s certainly more accessible than previous generations, as cameras and gear are much more affordable and offer tons of helpful specs and features.
Still, even with the right gear, there is a bit of a learning curve to shooting video footage that looks professional and high-quality. To help anyone trying to figure out how to find the best lighting setups for their shoots, this short tutorial goes over three interview lighting setups that could actually be valuable advice for any situation.
Let’s check out these helpful tips, tricks, and general lighting advice for shoots, indoor and outdoors alike.
Interview Lighting Setups
As part of a new series of videography tutorials put out by the team at B&H, the host of this latest video goes over lighting setups for interview shoots. In a step-by-step guide, we explore two variations on outdoor lighting, one shaping natural light without additional lights, and one using a continuous light to modify the ambient light.
Here’s a full breakdown of what the video tutorial covers:
- 0:00 In This Video
- 0:32 Outdoor Location Scouting
- 1:56 Outdoor Interview Lighting Setup
- 5:05 Stylized Indoor Interview Lighting Setup
- 7:21 Corporate Interview Lighting Setup
- 9:07 Final Thoughts
As this is a B&H video, the YouTube description also breaks down all of the gear used in the video with links to purchase (or explore other options) if you see anything that you’d like to consider looking into as well.
For more helpful filmmaking tips and tricks, you can check out more videos from the same team here.
