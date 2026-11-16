After wrapping up a week at Adobe MAX 2026 in Miami, it’s hard not to see creative design choices and the workflows that bring them to life in pretty much all aspects of media, advertisements, and, of course, television, film, and digital content online.

And while Adobe MAX, the company’s annual creativity conference, might focus on design and workflows for all types of creatives, the updates to Adobe’s flagship video editing platform were the biggest draw for us.

Looking specifically at what’s new and live in Premiere 27.0, which is available now, let’s explore everything you need to know about this latest version and its new color grading, AI tools, smarter audio, and fresh effects.

Adobe Premiere 27.0 is Here As we covered at NAB 2026 when we last checked out the latest updates for Adobe Premiere, the biggest news by far was the new Color Mode. We chatted in depth with Adobe’s Jason Druss at NAB 2026 to understand why and how the company is attempting to fully rethink how it provides color grading tools for video editors. Following up with Druss and the Adobe team at MAX this year, we got some new insights into Color Mode, which takes another step forward in terms of usability and workflow tweaks that are squarely focused on providing high-end tools for those with real color chops, not just hybrid creatives. We also got to check out some AI-powered audio tools that have made their way into Premiere after being demoed in other areas of the Creative Cloud. These were expected updates that are, believe it or not, quite powerful thanks to AI and could be quick ways to speed up your workflows even more. Credit: Adobe