James Cameron is one of the greatest directors of all time, and everything he does is visually spectacular and draws the biggest audiences.

So when he announced that he would be adapting and directing the Charles Pellegrino novel Ghosts of Hiroshima as his next project, I was very excited.

Now, Cameron has said he plans to put the audience in the middle of the disaster by filming the movie in 3D.

Cameron told DiscussingFilm he planned to make the movie between Avatar 3 and 4, and said, "To me, this might be the most challenging film I ever make I don’t 100% have my strategy fully in place for how I want to see it—how I want to shield people from the horror but still be honest."

Cameron wants us to understand how bad it was to be hit by a nuclear bomb.

He expanded on the idea, "I want to show you what it was like. You’re just there. You’re a witness to history, you’re a witness to what really happened, and we can do that. I’m going to shoot it in 3D, if need be. I’m going to make it as real for you as I can. You know, I don’t know where it’s going to take me. I am actually afraid of this movie in a way."

I think Cameron is entering this project with a lot of interesting notions on what he wants to do on screen. I am also worried about how traumatic this might be to each and every experience in 3D, but I guess that's the point.

And I admire Cameron's desire for humanity to know how bad the atomic bomb is, and to make sure we know the consequences not just of history but of future use.

The only times I've felt like 3D was used well in theaters have been seeing his Avatar movies, so this could be one of the most incredible and awe-inspiring situations you can have in theaters.

