Marty Supreme is an upcoming A24 sports comedy-drama directed by Josh Safdie, starring Timothée Chalamet as Marty Mauser, a 1950s table tennis player (loosely based on real table tennis champion Marty Reisman).

The film is set for a Christmas release and features an eclectic cast, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyler the Creator (credited as Tyler Okonma), Fran Drescher, magician Penn Jillette, and... Kevin O'Leary? Yeah, if you've seen the trailer, you're probably just as shocked as we are to see him cast in an A24 flick.

Kevin O'Leary is the investor and entrepreneur most people know as "Mr. Wonderful" from ABC's Shark Tank. For over a decade, he's been the guy sitting center stage, delivering blunt assessments to hopeful business owners. In Marty Supreme, O’Leary plays Mauser’s manager, Milton Rockwell.

O'Leary recently spoke with TMZ about how (and why) he got cast.

“I’m Milton Rockwell, one of the wealthiest men in America, married to Gwyneth [Paltrow's character]. We’re socialites in New York. Timmy’s a hustler in this movie. He’s Marty Supreme; he needs money, he needs my airplane, he needs everything I have. It was Shark Tank 1952,” he said.

Safdie saw potential in him to fit the role for a specific reason.

O'Leary writes in his video description, "They told me they needed a real villain for Marty Supreme. A wealthy, unapologetic power player in 1952. ... Their words, not mine: 'We need a real asshole… and you’re it.' So I became Milton Rockwell, one of the richest men in America, a socialite with private jets and just enough arrogance to make it interesting. No acting school. No auditions. Josh Safdie and Ronnie [Bronstein] handed me the script, and I delivered."

The Safdies have worked with non-actors before, including directing NBA star Kevin Garnett in Uncut Gems. As O'Leary revealed, he didn't do any acting lessons for the role.

O'Leary said, "I think Ronnie and Josh did the right thing, just saying, 'Look, just be yourself and let's see what happens.'"

It's always a risk to cast someone outside the traditional Hollywood system, but this seems to have gotten film fans interested, or at least morbidly curious. And directors, you might have to deal with some idiosyncrasies in those cases—like here, O'Leary apparently insisted on providing some of his own wardrobe.

"I don't do props. I told Josh, 'I have to own the watches, buddy. That's the way it's going to work.'"

He purchased an authentic 1950 Seiko and a 1952 Patek Philippe watch for the role. Okay, then!

Check out O'Leary's full conversation below.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Marty Supreme is in theaters this December. What do you think of this casting choice?