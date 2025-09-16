As we all learned from Gary Busey’s character in Point Break , when you see something you like, you get two of them, not one. Venus Optics knows this, as they’ve announced not one, but two new LAOWA Sunlight T4.5 FF 2x Anamorphic Cine Zoom Lenses that look to be nice options for full-frame shooters looking for 2x anamorphic squeeze and a nice range of flare colors.

Let’s take a look at these LAOWA Sunlight T4.5 FF 2x Anamorphic Cine Zoom Lenses, which will come in 40-80mm and 70-135mm models with an ARRI PL mount, as well as offer interchangeable bayonets to mount the lenses on your favorite Sony FE, Canon RF, Nikon Z, or L-Mount camera systems.

LAOWA Sunlight T4.5 FF 2x Anamorphic Cine Zoom Lenses Both designed to cover full-frame sensors and give high-end cinemagraphers and pro content shooters a unique and dramatic visual signature, these 2x anamorphic squeeze lenses will be able to provide an extreme 2.39:1 widescreen aspect ratio, which will instantly give your projects that Hollywood look. These LAOWA Sunlight T4.5 FF 2x Anamorphic Cine Zoom Lenses are also ideal options for those looking to partner with high-end post-production studios, as they should meet most VFX requirements, as well as offer a nice range of control over your image with fast apertures, crisp details, and plenty of zoom power. Both the 40-80mm and 70-135mm ranges should honestly give you enough length to capture a wide array of shot types, and both should handle low light quite optimally.

Price and Availability LAOWA Sunlight T4.5 FF 2x Anamorphic Cine Zoom Lenses Credit: Venus Optics As mentioned above, both of these LAOWA Sunlight T4.5 FF 2x Anamorphic Cine Zoom Lenses will include an ARRI PL mount, but both can be interchanged with separately available Canon RF, Leica L, Nikon Z, and Sony EF mounts, fully letting any interested shooters use these lenses with a wide variety of cameras. These LAOWA Sunlight T4.5 FF 2x Anamorphic Cine Zoom Lenses can also be purchased as a combo package, which is available to preorder now. Here are the full specs and purchase options. Full Frame | T4.5 to T22 Aperture

40-80m and 70-135mm Zoom Lenses

Compact Build, 2x Anamorphic Squeeze

Silver Anamorphic Lens Flares

0.8 MOD Focus, Iris, and Zoom Gears

105mm Front Outside Diameters

Interchangeable ARRI PL Mounts

10-Blade Iris for Elliptical Bokeh

Focus Marks in Feet and Meters

Robust Cine-Style Housings