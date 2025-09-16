Two is Better Than One With These New LAOWA Anamorphic Zoom Lenses
Venus Optics has just announced not one, but two, LAOWA Sunlight T4.5 FF 2x Anamorphic Cine Zoom Lenses that promise to bring beautiful 2x anamorphic squeeze to your full-frame camera systems.
As we all learned from Gary Busey’s character in Point Break, when you see something you like, you get two of them, not one. Venus Optics knows this, as they’ve announced not one, but two new LAOWA Sunlight T4.5 FF 2x Anamorphic Cine Zoom Lenses that look to be nice options for full-frame shooters looking for 2x anamorphic squeeze and a nice range of flare colors.
Let’s take a look at these LAOWA Sunlight T4.5 FF 2x Anamorphic Cine Zoom Lenses, which will come in 40-80mm and 70-135mm models with an ARRI PL mount, as well as offer interchangeable bayonets to mount the lenses on your favorite Sony FE, Canon RF, Nikon Z, or L-Mount camera systems.
LAOWA Sunlight T4.5 FF 2x Anamorphic Cine Zoom Lenses
Both designed to cover full-frame sensors and give high-end cinemagraphers and pro content shooters a unique and dramatic visual signature, these 2x anamorphic squeeze lenses will be able to provide an extreme 2.39:1 widescreen aspect ratio, which will instantly give your projects that Hollywood look.
These LAOWA Sunlight T4.5 FF 2x Anamorphic Cine Zoom Lenses are also ideal options for those looking to partner with high-end post-production studios, as they should meet most VFX requirements, as well as offer a nice range of control over your image with fast apertures, crisp details, and plenty of zoom power.
Both the 40-80mm and 70-135mm ranges should honestly give you enough length to capture a wide array of shot types, and both should handle low light quite optimally.
Price and Availability
Credit: Venus Optics
As mentioned above, both of these LAOWA Sunlight T4.5 FF 2x Anamorphic Cine Zoom Lenses will include an ARRI PL mount, but both can be interchanged with separately available Canon RF, Leica L, Nikon Z, and Sony EF mounts, fully letting any interested shooters use these lenses with a wide variety of cameras.
These LAOWA Sunlight T4.5 FF 2x Anamorphic Cine Zoom Lenses can also be purchased as a combo package, which is available to preorder now. Here are the full specs and purchase options.
- Full Frame | T4.5 to T22 Aperture
- 40-80m and 70-135mm Zoom Lenses
- Compact Build, 2x Anamorphic Squeeze
- Silver Anamorphic Lens Flares
- 0.8 MOD Focus, Iris, and Zoom Gears
- 105mm Front Outside Diameters
- Interchangeable ARRI PL Mounts
- 10-Blade Iris for Elliptical Bokeh
- Focus Marks in Feet and Meters
- Robust Cine-Style Housings
Venus Optics Laowa Sunlight 2x Anamorphic Zoom 2-Lens Bundle
The Laowa Sunlight 2x Anamorphic Zoom 2-Lens Bundle from Venus Optics comprises 40-80mm and 70-135mm T4.5 lenses and a single case. These relatively lightweight, compact lenses feature coverage for up to full-frame sensors.
