David Lowery’s newest film, Mother Mary, is one of his most divisive films in a while. It’s his most cerebral, surrealist film, which is saying something, and for all of the buildup it asks the audience to absorb, where it winds up concluding has been underwhelming to some audiences.

I wound up actually being quite moved by the film in the end, and am here today to talk a bit about what I ultimately got from it.

What on Earth is the Red Shroud?

The main visual symbolic focal point of the film is a big red shroud that manifests itself in different ways. Through a costume piece of Mary’s, and also through being “exorcised” by Sam (Michaela Coel) as a way to help Mary overcome her guilt, grief, and trauma. Given its various subtextual uses of it in the film, it can be a bit challenging to pin down what it is literally. But that’s not really the point here.

There is a flashback where Mary is seen falling from the edge of a high stage during a concert, and is caught by the neck by the shroud, which even then appears to have a bit of a mind of its own. It’s left up to the audience’s interpretation as to whether or not this was a suicide attempt, but the intervention of the shroud raises further questions. If the shroud is a manifestation of all of the negative, unprocessed trauma in Mary’s real life, which is a leading and compelling theory, why is it the very thing that seems to save her life? Well, it doesn’t do so without sending a very clear message.

What Actually Nearly Killed Mary

‘Mother Mary’ Credit: A24

Yes, the shroud technically does save Mary’s life by breaking her fall, but it hangs her by the neck, nearly killing her, and leaving her with serious, long-term injury. Almost suffocating from being choked at the neck by a red shroud that’s a metaphor for guilt and trauma not properly reckoned with? Light bulb! Yes, in a literal sense, she was lucky to survive a tumble like that. But, it seems, when thinking of the shroud as a character, it, in that moment, offered a warning to Mary about not taking the time to come to terms with her own actions and heal to move forward in life. That kind of toxicity on your body, mind, and soul can be just as life-threatening as a choking hazard.

` It’s clear that Mary and Sam had some sort of irrevocable falling out. Over what, that isn’t fully communicated, because honestly, it’s not that important. We’re told that Sam used to be Mary's in-house costume designer for her shows, but beyond that, their relationship is presented more ambiguously than we may be used to. Were they secret lovers separated by the maintenance of Mary’s public image? Were they simply best friends who let a simple squabble blow out of proportion? There are hints of truth to both of these theories, but let’s not get caught up in the minutiae of why. They just did, and if Mary doesn’t come to terms with it, she’ll slowly kill herself one way or another.

The Exorcism of the Shroud

We spend a lot of time with the women speaking in riddles and circles about their past lives together, as anyone walking on eggshells with an old, lost friend may do in real life. But when it comes down to it, Sam leads a full-blown exorcism to extract the red shroud from Mary’s body. Does this exorcism actually happen? That’s not up for anyone to say definitively, although I tend to lean more towards not. It’s hard to believe Mary would be ready for her big comeback concert with a giant stab wound to the chest.

I think overall most of what we’re shown in the surrealism surrounding the shroud is exactly that: surrealism. Meant to serve a greater purpose as opposed to explaining the themes of the film literally or through casual conversation. To me, it represents a moment of intense release and healing for both characters. Where Sam may have done more internal work to exorcise her own past demons surrounding their trauma, part of her healing journey is also seeing Mary do the same. Allowing someone who you once held a grudge towards to heal from their wounds with your help is ultimately a selfless, deeply gratifying experience, and I, for one, hope that the new lives of both characters serve them well.