Music and movies have gone hand in hand since motion pictures were invented in 1896. In order to really sink into a film, the music has to be complimentary and feel like a natural part of the storytelling.

Music can be used to tug at your heartstrings, scare you, and engage you with its lyrics.

That's why it's not hard to see why many songs and soundtracks have gone on to win Grammys after being in popular movies.

Today, I want to share seven of my favorite movie soundtracks that have won Grammys with you and go over what makes the pictures and music so special.

Let's dive in.

1. Up In 2009, Michael Giacchino's heartwarming and emotional score for Up also won the Grammy in the Best Score Soundtrack Album category. It's one i go back to again and again, as it changes the older you get. You start to identify with new notes and new parts.

2. A Star is Born The winner of the Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media at the Grammys, this soundtrack was everywhere. If you didn't get goosebumps at Gaga and Bradley Cooper singing it, you were made of stone.

3. The Lion King In 1994, this soundtrack won Best Musical Album for Children. It featured iconic songs by Elton John and Tim Rice that defined an entire generation and entered the cultural lexicon.

4. Black Panther I remember playing this soundtrack until my eyes vibrated. It won the Academy Award for Best Original Score and the Grammy for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media. It featured artists including South Africa's Babes Wodumo and Sjava, alongside American stars like SZA, The Weeknd, and Kendrick Lamar.

5. Skyfall In 2012, Adele's title song won a Grammy, and the score by Thomas Newman was nominated for one. It was the music that defined Bond definitively back and scored one of the best Bond movies ever.

6. The Social Network Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross won the Academy Award for Best Original Score and the Grammy for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media. The music in this movie gave us a futuristic look at where society was going with social media.

7. Slumdog Millionaire I am a massive fan of this movie, and the music in it is equally inspiring. In 2008, it won the Academy Award for Best Original Score and the Grammy for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media. It mixes traditional Bollywood sounds with a hyped up momentous score and rocks the house.

Summing Up Movies That Have Won Grammys For Their Soundtracks

These are some of my faves, but I know you have to have ones I missed that I should be listening to every day.

There's a plethora of these titles out there.

Let us know what you think in the comments.