Lighting Doesn’t Have to Be Difficult For Content Creators With These Easy-to-Use LED Panels
The new Nanlite miro round panel lights are here for content creators seeking easy, battery-powered LED lighting solutions.
Yes, lighting for video can be hard work. If it weren’t hard, everyone would do it all the time, and all content would look cinematic and awesome. Instead, lighting requires patience and a keen eye for detail. It also, you know, requires lights.
If you’re a content creator or super-DIY filmmaker looking for lighting options on a budget and with tight time and space constraints, these new Nanlite miro full-color round panel lights could be great options. They’re affordable, easy-to-use, and actually quite powerful.
Let’s check them out.
Nanlite miro Round Panel Lights
With the tagline of “light with ease,” these new Nanlite miro panel lights, which come in 30c and 60c options, aim to deliver both bright white light and vivid full-color output as an option to be the one light you need for most scenarios.
The miro lights can illuminate subjects as a key light or serve as an ambient wash, making them ideal for livestreaming, content creation, and photography. They’re both quite compact as they’re only slightly larger than a CD and a salad plate, respectively.
They also offer a wide CCT range of 2700K–7500K (G/M ± 150) and can provide 36,000 color options and 14 effects with customizable parameters. They both feature 360-degree rotatable yokes, come with removable magnetic diffusers, and feature NP-F battery compatibility and PD3.0 input.
Let’s look at some features, specs, and purchase options for each version.
Nanlite miro 30c RGB Round LED Light Panel
The miro 30c RGB Round LED Light Panel is introduced by Nanlite as a stylish, circular light source with color, control, and power versatility. Compact at approximately 7" and weighing less than one pound, the miro 30c is a highly portable and easy-to-handle light that can create any color thanks to its Nebula C4 engine.
Here are the full specs and purchase options:
- For Content Creators & Vloggers
- Output: 4854 Lux at 3.3' (5600K)
- 2700-7500K CCT; RGB Color Control
- 7" Round Panel; Optional NP-F Battery
- CRI 95 | TLCI 93
- Onboard & App Control
- 14 Lighting Effects & G/M Shift
- 5/8" Receiver with 1/4"-20 Thread Mount
- Includes Magnetic Diffuser & USB-C Cable
- Includes Carry Bag
Nanlite miro 30c RGB Round LED Light Panel
The miro 30c RGB Round LED Light Panel is introduced by Nanlite as a stylish, circular light source with color, control, and power versatility.
Nanlite miro 60c RGB Round LED Light Panel
The miro 60c RGB Round LED Light Panel is also a stylish, circular light source with color, control, and power versatility. Larger than the miro 30c model, the 60c measures approximately 9" and weighs 1.6 lb—heavier, but brighter than its 30c version.
Here are the full specs and purchase options:
- For Content Creators & Vloggers
- Output: 8382 Lux at 3.3' (5600K)
- 2700-7500K CCT; RGB Color Control
- 9" Panel; Two Optional NP-F Batteries
- CRI 95 | TLCI 93
- Onboard & App Control
- 14 Lighting Effects & G/M Shift
- 5/8" Receiver with 1/4"-20 Thread Mount
- Includes Magnetic Diffuser & USB-C Cable
- Includes Carry Bag
Nanlite miro 60c RGB Round LED Light Panel
The miro 60c RGB Round LED Light Panel is introduced by Nanlite as a stylish, circular light source with color, control, and power versatility.
- The NANLITE lumo is a New, Easy Lighting Option for Your Mobile Content Creation Setups ›
- Nanlite’s NextGen LED Lights Heat Up the Competition ›
- Nanlite’s FS Series Are Bright and Inexpensive Fixtures ›
- The Nanlite Forza 60C Scoffs at RGBWW and Follows in ARRI’s Footsteps ›
- Nanlite Offers Filmmakers More Color and Output ›
- Think You Can Light a Scene With One Hand? This NANLITE Wand Thinks You Can ›