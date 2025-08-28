Yes, lighting for video can be hard work. If it weren’t hard, everyone would do it all the time, and all content would look cinematic and awesome. Instead, lighting requires patience and a keen eye for detail. It also, you know, requires lights.

If you’re a content creator or super-DIY filmmaker looking for lighting options on a budget and with tight time and space constraints, these new Nanlite miro full-color round panel lights could be great options. They’re affordable, easy-to-use, and actually quite powerful.

Let’s check them out.

Nanlite miro Round Panel Lights With the tagline of “light with ease,” these new Nanlite miro panel lights, which come in 30c and 60c options, aim to deliver both bright white light and vivid full-color output as an option to be the one light you need for most scenarios. The miro lights can illuminate subjects as a key light or serve as an ambient wash, making them ideal for livestreaming, content creation, and photography. They’re both quite compact as they’re only slightly larger than a CD and a salad plate, respectively. They also offer a wide CCT range of 2700K–7500K (G/M ± 150) and can provide 36,000 color options and 14 effects with customizable parameters. They both feature 360-degree rotatable yokes, come with removable magnetic diffusers, and feature NP-F battery compatibility and PD3.0 input. Let’s look at some features, specs, and purchase options for each version.

Nanlite miro 30c RGB Round LED Light Panel The miro 30c RGB Round LED Light Panel is introduced by Nanlite as a stylish, circular light source with color, control, and power versatility. Compact at approximately 7" and weighing less than one pound, the miro 30c is a highly portable and easy-to-handle light that can create any color thanks to its Nebula C4 engine. Here are the full specs and purchase options: For Content Creators & Vloggers

Output: 4854 Lux at 3.3' (5600K)

2700-7500K CCT; RGB Color Control

7" Round Panel; Optional NP-F Battery

CRI 95 | TLCI 93

Onboard & App Control

14 Lighting Effects & G/M Shift

5/8" Receiver with 1/4"-20 Thread Mount

Includes Magnetic Diffuser & USB-C Cable

Includes Carry Bag

Nanlite miro 30c RGB Round LED Light Panel static.bhphoto.com $119 Buy Now

Nanlite miro 60c RGB Round LED Light Panel The miro 60c RGB Round LED Light Panel is also a stylish, circular light source with color, control, and power versatility. Larger than the miro 30c model, the 60c measures approximately 9" and weighs 1.6 lb—heavier, but brighter than its 30c version. Here are the full specs and purchase options: For Content Creators & Vloggers

Output: 8382 Lux at 3.3' (5600K)

2700-7500K CCT; RGB Color Control

9" Panel; Two Optional NP-F Batteries

CRI 95 | TLCI 93

Onboard & App Control

14 Lighting Effects & G/M Shift

5/8" Receiver with 1/4"-20 Thread Mount

Includes Magnetic Diffuser & USB-C Cable

Includes Carry Bag