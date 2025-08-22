Following up on the iconic NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S, this new II updated version is here to offer pro photographers and videographers the ability to cover a wide array of subject types in a huge variety of working scenarios.

It’s also the world’s first 24-70mm f/2.8 to feature an internal zoom design, which contributes to upgraded weather resistance, faster AF performance, and a 16% reduction in weight compared to the previous generation.

Let’s look at this new Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II and check out what it has to offer.

The Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II As the world’s first 24-70mm f/2.8 internal zoom lens, the Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II is unique not only with its internal zoom design, but also in how it can maintain its overall length during use. This reliable and comfortable design has several benefits for photographers and videographers alike, including: Internal design contributes to a 16% (4.5 oz) savings in weight and is also about 0.5" shorter compared to the previous generation lens when fully extended.

The streamlined design also contributes to improved dust and moisture resistance; with fewer moving pieces on the exterior of the lens, it offers more reliable performance in tough conditions.

Benefitting video shooters, the internal design also greatly reduces any shifts in the center of gravity by 30%, making it significantly easier to use when shooting with a gimbal.

All "Trinity Lenses" (this 24-70mm f/2.8, the NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S, and the NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S) now feature an internal zoom design for a matched look and similar handling. In addition to streamlining the zoom design, this version II of the lens also has an improved optical formula that sheds three elements while still improving resolution and image quality.

Silky and Swift VCM Autofocus Also making its debut with this updated zoom is a new Silky Swift Voice Coil Motor (VCM) that is unique in how it uses magnets instead of gears to move the focusing groups at higher initial speeds and with greater accuracy and smoothness. A new guide bar is also employed, which can help reduce focusing vibrations for greater continuous focusing speeds. Just be careful, as Nikon warns that using this lens if you have a pacemaker or other medical device, its magnets could possibly cause them to malfunction. For video use specifically, this Silky Swift VCM will also be especially quiet, and the multi-focusing system will additionally be able to greatly reduce focus breathing for greater compositional accuracy when racking focus.

Price and Availability The Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II is available to preorder now, with units expected to start shipping mid-September. Here are the full specs and purchase options. Full-Frame | f/2.8 to f/22

Versatile, Fast Standard Zoom

First Internal Zoom 24-70mm f/2.8

16% Lighter + Upgraded Weather-Sealing

Silky Swift VCM Multi-Focus AF System

Two ED and Three Aspherical Elements

Meso Amorphous and ARNEO Coatings

Control Ring with Click/De-Click Switch

Dual L-Fn Buttons, Focus Limiter Switch

Rounded 11-Blade Diaphragm