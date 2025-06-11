The Nikon Z8 is getting a pretty significant update with this new firmware version. The big news is that Nikon is continuing the company’s evolution of pixel-shift shooting as the update will allow for more detailed images and improved shooting capabilities in various lighting conditions.

Nikon Z8 shooters will also get supplementary support for Flexible Color Picture Control when using NX Studio so that they will be able to further express their creativity with more precise control of features like color, brightness, and contrast.

If you’re a Nikon Z8 shooter, renter, or fan, this should be a mandatory update that will make your camera much better. So let’s go over everything new and how you can download the firmware update soon.

Nikon Z8 Firmware Update 3.00 As mentioned above, the big news here is improvements to pixel-shift shooting. Along with the aforementioned Flexible Color Picture Control, too, Nikon also reports that autofocus in the Z8 will also be improved with features like a new in-camera focus limiter that will grant shooters the ability to restrict the focus range to specific distances. There are also going to be some additional improvements, including the ability to choose the type of subject to focus on. Boosts are also coming to subject detection areas and focus with maximum aperture in the live view. Here’s the full list of updates coming to firmware version 3.00 for the Nikon Z8. Nikon is the first to offer access to pixel-shift shooting in combination with focus shift shooting or AE bracketing settings, which allows for more detailed images and improved shooting capabilities in various lighting conditions

Supplementary support for Flexible Color Picture Control using NX Studio so creators can express their creativity with precise control of features including color, brightness, and contrast

Improved autofocus performance with features like a new in-camera focus limiter, which grants users the ability to restrict the focus range to specific distances

Additional improvements include the ability to choose the type of subject to focus on, select subject detection areas, and focus with maximum aperture in the live view

Adds a magnification option of [400%] to [Zoom on/off]

Includes a new slower release mode [C15] option to help manage shot counts more easily, plus a new [FINE] image-quality setting for enhanced quality with High-Speed Frame Capture +.

Price and Availability While just announced, Nikon has shared that firmware version 3.00 is on the way and will be available to download for free in the near future. For more info, you can check Nikon’s website here .