For the first time ever for a Nikon product, the Z6III will support the Nikon Authenticity Service—a solution designed primarily for media organizations and other creators who require a high level of trustworthiness in their work.

This is big news in itself, but this latest firmware update for the Nikon Z6III has some other awesome perks as well, and it will truly upgrade the Z6III to include several features found in Nikon’s most advanced models, like the Z9 and Z8.

Here’s everything you need to know about this latest firmware update for the Nikon Z6III, including how to download and install it today.

Nikon Authenticity Service for the Z6III So, the most noteworthy news here will be the new Nikon Authenticity Service. The service is compatible with the C2PA (Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity) standard, clearly recording provenance information from shooting through to editing to ensure greater transparency and reliability of content. Here are some points provided by Nikon regarding the C2PA compliance with the image provenance function: An image provenance function that supports confirmation of image authenticity to protect individuals and enterprises from any unfavorable results caused by falsification and/or image manipulation.

Includes an image provenance function that complies with the C2PA standard and is part of the Nikon Authenticity Service.

By making a prior request through Nikon Imaging Cloud, users can load the digital certificate necessary for recording provenance data onto the Z6III. Sample image taken using subject-detection [Birds] mode Credit: Nikon