Well, it’s here. That magical week of the year when nearly all the major camera and gear brands drop crazy savings on their flagship products. For many of us, we don’t have the patience to wait to make all of our purchases during this period each year.

But if you’ve been waiting for deals or price drops, you might get a great reward, since these deals are legit. Let’s look at this great savings opportunity for the Nikon Z8, which drops by $1,100, putting it at just under $3,200 for the camera body.

Nikon Z8 Holiday Savings Deal Available on B&H, this holiday savings deal is a good one. The Nikon Z8 was retailing for $4,296.95 just a little bit ago. Built with flagship DNA, the Z8 has proven to be a compact, lightweight option that still packs a punch and is highly capable for videographers and hybrid shooters looking for a workhorse camera for various production and content needs. Powered by an FX-format 45.7MP BSI stacked CMOS sensor, the same as the Z9, the Z8 offers a useful combination of resolution, fast readout speeds, impressive clarity, and minimal noise. For video in particular, the camera offers a variety of resolutions and frame rates available up to 8K. The Z8 is also notable for offering internal 12-bit RAW recording at up to 8.3K 60p in the N-RAW format, as well as internal ProRes RAW HQ. These RAW recordings can offer greater tonal and color latitude and improve dynamic range, benefiting color grading and post-production flexibility.

Price and Availability There’s a lot more that’s been said and explored about the Z8, and if you are interested in making the investment, it’s worth doing at least a short dive into reviews and demos available online and on YouTube. But if you think this is the right camera for you and the right time to pounce, here are the specs and purchase options to check out. 45.7MP FX-Format Stacked CMOS Sensor

Lightweight Design, 30% Smaller than Z9

8.3K 60p N-RAW, 4.1K 60p ProRes RAW

8K30p and 4K120p Video, 10-Bit Internal

Up to 20 fps RAW, 30 fps JPEG Shooting

493-Point AF, AI-Based Subject Detection

Blackout-Free Real Live Viewfinder

3.2" 4-Axis Tilting Touchscreen LCD

CFx Type B & SD Memory Card Slots

5 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth