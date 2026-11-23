The holiday savings deals continue to line up, with sites like B&H offering savings opportunities for savvy filmmakers looking to load up on cameras and gear they've been eyeing for months or years.

And while you don’t have to do a lot of holiday spending, it is worth noting that many of these deals aren’t permanent. If you do want to dive in, you might want to do so right away. Still, you gotta make sure it’s a good deal for you.

The Sony FX3A is about as safe a bet as you can go if you’re looking for a Sony cinema camera, as it blends the company’s Cinema Line and Alpha series features. And if it’s not meant to be your main investment now or in the future, it could be a solid A-cam or a great B-cam.

Let’s check it out.

Sony FX3A Holiday Savings Deal While technically a Sony Cinema Line camera, the FX3A borrows quite a bit from the Alpha series, working as a nice blend between the two. For many Sony shooters who use higher-end cinema cameras, the FX3A’s main target is a B-cam to support bigger shoots or multi-cam setups. Still, if you do want it as an A-cam, it has more than enough to offer with its 12.1MP Exmor R BSI CMOS sensor (10.2MP effective in video mode), which is further boosted when paired with its BIONZ XR processor to achieve UHD 4K video capture with internal 10-bit 4:2:2 sampling or 16-bit raw output. To really get a taste of what Sony cinema shooting is like, the FX3A also offers more than 15 stops of dynamic range and helpful color and tonal controls through S-Cinetone mode, which can be used to match VENICE, FX9, or FX6 sources. The camera also offers S-Log3/2 gamut support and 10-bit HLG for simple HDR productions, and the sensor and processor also work together to greatly reduce rolling shutter. The sensor's design incorporates a Fast Hybrid AF system for intelligent, quick focusing and subject tracking.

Price and Availability The Sony FX3A has also recently been further boosted by its v2.00 firmware update, which includes a ton of new features like the BIG6 home screen, where you can easily review shooting settings and equipment configurations, 1.5x and 1.6x magnifications in the De-Squeeze Display, support for the Focus Magnifier and Auto Magnifier in MF settings while using the Bright Monitoring feature, and raw video output via HDMI that enables external recording of Blackmagic RAW. If you’d like to invest now with this savings opportunity, here are the full specs and purchase options. 12.1MP Full-Frame CMOS Exmor R Sensor

UHD 4K up to 120 | 1080p up to 240

Compact Form for Cage-Free Operation

10-Bit 4:2:2 XAVC S-I,16-Bit Raw Output

S-Cinetone/S-Log3/HLG, 15+ Stops DR

Detachable Dual XLR/TRS Adapter Handle

Phase Detection AF/Face Tracking/Eye AF

80 to 409,600 Expanded ISO Range

Dual CFexpress Type A/SDXC Card Slots