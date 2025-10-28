Nikon’s vintage-styled Zf mirrorless camera is proving to be a popular option for photographers and videographers booking for a digital throwback that can still offer some robust, full-frame modern features.

However, despite its vintage SLR style, it has been a well-received mirrorless camera with many of the same features as Nikon’s higher-end options. Film Grain is the next feature to make its way to the Zf, though, as a new firmware update is adding a cool new toolset to any filmmaker, videographer, or creator’s arsenal.





Nikon Zf Film Grain With Firmware Version update 3.00, the Nikon Zf gains the ability to add a natural-looking grain effect to photos and videos through image processing in the camera, simulating the feel and vibe of shooting with an analog film camera. This new feature is fully customizable and will let users fine-tune the size and intensity of the grain, while the appearance of the grain changes with each shot for a truly unique aesthetic in every frame. Nikon notes that the Film Grain feature can also be used in combination with Imaging Recipes from Nikon Imaging Cloud, as well as in-camera Picture Controls to create a distinct feel. The Film Grain feature allows users to enjoy a film-like feel by adding a grainy effect to photos and videos with image processing. Users will be able to achieve more creative imaging expression in accordance with the scene and their intent by adjusting grain size and intensity. As there is no pattern to the combinations of grain position and shape, the grain effect appears differently with each shot, enabling a unique, film-like shooting experience. In addition, combining this feature with free downloadable Imaging Recipes allows users to easily create unique effects with a simple press of the shutter-release button.

Nikon Zf Version 3.00 Along with the Film Grain feature, there are more than twenty additional upgrades and enhancements in this firmware. Focusing and composing will be easier when using manual focus with either NIKKOR Z or legacy NIKKOR lenses, thanks to enhancements to peaking and gridlines. Additional improvements to operability and functionality support creators with the overall shooting and workflow experience. Some other updates include: An [Automatic monitor display switch] item has been added. Selecting the [On (when monitor docked)] option prevents unintentional eye-sensor activation of the viewfinder by fingers, body, or straps when the vari-angle monitor is open, allowing for a more comfortable shooting experience.

The electronic shutter sound can be turned on for high-speed frame capture + and Pixel Shift shooting.

The [Record camera orientation] feature now includes a [Video] option, allowing videos recorded in portrait orientation to be played back and edited in portrait orientation on the importing device.

The registration flow of Imaging Recipes in Nikon Imaging Cloud has been simplified with an automatic confirmation dialog on the camera monitor. For more info about this latest firmware update, visit Nikon's website here