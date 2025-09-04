At this point, most folks in the film and video world know a thing or two about what makes a good camera a good camera. You have your usual mix of specs and features to consider, as well as your own personal preferences for looks, colors, and operability.

Yet, while the aesthetics of a camera’s physical design might seem unimportant, you’d be surprised how many novices and pros alike make purchases based on what a camera looks like. Or, more specifically, how they think they will look using said camera.

With that in mind, Nikon has announced a new silver edition to the company’s already cool-looking, vintage-designed, full-frame mirrorless Zf camera. The new color is inspired by the silver plating on film-era cameras and indeed looks quite cool.

Nikon Zf Silver Edition Designed to combine vintage design with full-frame mirrorless capabilities, this new silver edition is inspired by film-era camera platings, and its metallic texture pays homage to the iconic retro design. Three new exterior color options for this new silver Nikon Zf will be available, including Cognac Brown, Teal Blue, and Mauve Pink. Additionally, the silver edition will be offered in the existing colorways: Moss Green, Stone Gray, and Sepia Brown – making six different variations available to consumers. The Nikon Zf itself, in case you missed it before, features a 24.5MP BSI CMOS sensor that can be used for all-around shooting, impressive low-light image quality, and fast readout speeds to benefit continuous shooting, movies, and time-lapse recording.

Nikon Film Grain Feature Along with the news of the new silver edition Nikon Zf camera, the company has also announced that a future firmware update will introduce a Film Grain feature, which will add grain to photos and videos. Users will, eventually, be able to use this feature to adjust grain size and strength, tailoring images to their personal and creative styles. We’ll have more to explore about this feature when the firmware update is officially announced, which is scheduled to be released later this year.

Price and Availability The new Nikon Z f Silver Edition is set to be available in late September with the suggested retail price of $2,199.95, or $2,299.95 for the new premium exterior options. Here are the full specs and purchase options for the regular and new silver editions of the Nikon Zf. 24.5MP FX-Format BSI CMOS Sensor

EXPEED 7 Image Processor

UHD 4K 30p Video and Full HD 120p Video

AF Subject Recognition with 3D Tracking

5-Axis In-Body Vibration Reduction

Focus-Point Stabilization

3.2" Vari-Angle Touchscreen

96MP High-Res Mode