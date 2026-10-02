Making a film is hard. Making a film in one of the busiest cities on the planet comes with its own challenges.

If you've faced those challenges, from permitting a city park to finding parking for your crew, New York City wants a word. The NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) has launched its first "Made in NY" Filmmaker Listening Tour , a five-stop run through every borough this fall.

Commissioner Rafael Espinal and Deputy Commissioner of the Film Office Kwame Amoaku will lead each session. They'll start with updates on MOME services, city resources, and production incentives.

Then they'll open the floor to students, working crew, and indie filmmakers to talk about what helps and what gets in the way when you shoot in NYC.

"Our office has launched the first-ever 'Made in NY' Filmmaker Listening Tour to hear directly from filmmakers about the barriers they face and what they need from City government to be successful," Espinal said.

Why This Matters Now

Espinal took over MOME in January, appointed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani. He previously led the Freelancers Union, per City Life Org .

In a June interview with IndieWire , he framed the job around representation.

"Over the years, there hasn't been strong enough representation within government to support the needs of the industry in order to bring in more production to the city, and continue employing the workforce that depended on those jobs," Espinal said.

We've covered the basics of shooting in New York City before, but rules and fees can shift. If you have questions or concerns as a New York filmmaker, this is a good opportunity to show up and ask in person. As one veteran location manager advised, your local film office is one of your best resources, and permitting is a lot less scary when you know the people running it.

If incentives are on your list, the state's Independent Film Production Tax Credit offers a 30% credit on qualified production costs, according to Empire State Development .

Where to Attend the Tour

The events are free, but you need to RSVP to attend.

The Brooklyn kickoff happened yesterday, Oct. 1, at The DUMBO Loft during Gotham Week.

Manhattan follows on Oct. 8 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Regal Union Square as part of the SoHo International Film Festival ( RSVP here ).

The Bronx stop is Oct. 28 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Lehman College's Multi-Media Center in Carmen Hall ( RSVP here ).

Staten Island filmmakers can head to the Alamo Drafthouse on Hylan Boulevard on Nov. 10 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. ( RSVP here ).

The tour wraps up on Nov. 13 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Museum of the Moving Image during the Queens World First Amendment Film & Arts Festival ( RSVP here ).