I was in a debate in my group chat the other day about which one of us could survive a horror movie. I feel like I could do okay, but we talked more about some of the smart villains in slasher movies; he's less well, I thought I'd do.

Today, I want ot look at the most cerebral antagonists—the slasher villains I think that would be the most formidable foes.

The ones I'm not sure I could escape.

Let's dive in.

1. John Kramer / Jigsaw (Saw Franchise)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Look, I know there's no way I could survive a Jigsaw trap. They're too gross for me, and I wouldn't want to be digging behind my own eye or anything insane like that.

John Kramer is one sick individual. The guy is always designing complex mechanical traps and ruining people's lives. Even if you make it out, you're scarred forever.

From a screenwriting perspective, Kramer is a master planner who dictates the pacing and plot reveals from beyond the grave. There's an element of plant and payoff you just can't ignore in what he does.

Screenwriting Lesson: Use an antagonist's deep understanding of a protagonist's flaws to drive the plot forward rather than relying on coincidences. Everything is set up and knocked down.

2. Dr. Hannibal Lecter (The Silence of the Lambs)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Look, I think I could beat Lecter at his own game. But I'm not sure he wouldn't outsmart me into coming to dinner and getting eaten. I'd just shoot him; that'd be my plan.

Anyway, this is not a traditional slasher, but I would argue it kind of becomes one in Hannibal and the subsequent TV show.

Lecter uses personal trauma as everyone's weakness, and I think he could maybe break me mentally, but if I wore earplugs, I could wax him.

Screenwriting Lesson: Lecter’s escape sequence is a textbook study in adaptability. We see him just outsmart guards and also relaize he has planned this for a long time. That gave us chills. Don't tell us a character is smart, show us.

3. Jill Roberts / Ghostface (Scream 4)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

There are so many Scream villains, and they all have decent plans. I was going to go with the original guys, but I actually couldn't see a scenario where I didn't run away from them, and given they wanted Sydney exclusively, I'd be okay.

But in the fourth movie, Jill wants to be the only survivor, which means I would have to die. She's seen more horror movies than I have, and that could box me in; the tropes could kill me, too.

Jill flipped the Final Girl trope to use it against the audience; that's pretty genius!

Screenwriting Lesson: What are he tropes of your genre? Can you flip them to subvert expectations? Can you trick the audience or surprise a reader by doing the unexpected?

4. Chucky / Charles Lee Ray (Child's Play / Chucky)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

It is easy to underestimate a killer trapped in a plastic doll, which is precisely why Charles Lee Ray is so effective.

Most people think they could beat Chucky. But he's actually really good at killing.

Ray routinely leverages his size and inanimate appearance to gain access to locked spaces, bypass security parameters, and frame innocent bystanders.

You are never safe from him!

And there's a franchise because killing him isn't easy either. He's survived everything.

Screenwriting Lesson: What are your character's strengths? Not just physical, but hat gives them an advantage? Is it height and size? Money, brains? We need to know what makes theis villain someone to worry about.

5. Michael Myers (Halloween 1978)

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Am I fast enough to outrun Michael Myers? Maybe in a straight line, but Michael doesn't work that way. He is inevitable.

In John Carpenter's original 1978 film, Michael operates as a master of spatial geometry. He systematically tracks his targets, cuts off communication lines, disables vehicles, and positions bodies to maximize psychological impact on Laurie Strode.

There's this doom that comes along with him; you know he's always coming.

Screenwriting Lesson: What is inevible in these sotres? the showdown. So you have to make it beleivale. How did your villain get here? What makes them keep coming?

Summing It All Up

Could you survive any of these villains? Who's the person you know that could get you no matter what?

More importantly, which of these lessons apply to your next spec script? And how can you amp up your work so that your villains can join this list?

Just keep writing.