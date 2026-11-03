Despite living in a technical age in pretty much every other aspect of production, many camera departments still run on paper, with lens charts, crew lists, and notes scribbled between takes and folded into back pockets to pass around between shots.

And while there’s something to be said for clinging on to analog workflows, there’s also (perhaps sadly) something undeniably more efficient and easier about digital ones. And that’s what OFFSET, a hardware company founded in Barcelona in October 2025 by Bernat Eguiluz, a working cinematographer, has built for modern camera departments.

The OFFBIT M1 is an e-paper display that can replace the paper lens charts on your sets. Let’s check it out.

The OFFBIT M1 Credit: OFFBIT As mentioned above, while many camera departments still run on paper, moving everything to a digital workflow, of course, makes sense. That’s what the M1 aims to do: replace paper with a compact, matte-black device with an e-paper screen that can run for weeks on a single charge and stay readable in direct sunlight. The OFFBIT M1 will work with a free app (iOS now, Android reportedly in development) and send content directly to the M1 via Bluetooth. The app should be robust too, with a database of more than 2,500 lenses, support for custom lenses, and offline use without an account. What’s neat about the M1 is that it will feature just three buttons across the top, allowing crews to easily switch between LENS, CREW, and NOTES. Users can long-press the center button to open a patch gallery that holds up to 25 custom images, such as production logos or crew photos. A fourth button, on the left edge, will handle pairing and settings.