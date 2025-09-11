Do you feel that in the air? There’s a crispness that only comes when the leaves begin to fall and the major camera and lens manufacturing companies announce all of their new telephoto lenses all at once.

Ok, maybe not all of the companies, but in the wake of Sigma unveiling its world’s first 200mm f/2 telephoto prime , and Canon dropping its RF 75-300mm beginner-friendly zoom , it sure feels like the season is heading towards a full bloom.

It’s exciting, though, as this new M.Zuiko Digital ED 50-200mm f/2.8 IS PRO looks to be quite powerful and promising for photographers and videographers alike. Here’s what you need to know.

The OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 50-200mm f/2.8 IS PRO Designed as an all-purpose telephoto zoom that aims to be both fast and flexible, the M.Zuiko Digital ED 50-200mm f/2.8 IS PRO is a 100-400mm-equivalent telephoto zoom that offers a nice mix of bright, stable design features with a strong, weather-sealed, and lightweight construction. Tailored for those looking to capture wildlife, sports, and other adventure photos and videos, the OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 50-200mm f/2.8 IS PRO should be a great option for those shooting outdoors and trying to capture the fastest-moving subjects.

Covering a Wide Range of Uses Some of the best features of this new M.Zuiko Digital ED 50-200mm f/2.8 IS PRO will be its aforementioned unique 100-400 mm equivalent zoom range with a constant f/2.8 maximum aperture, which comes in a portable, hand-holdable design that should offer a great deal of flexibility when shooting distant subjects. The lens's f/2.8 maximum aperture should also be well-suited for working in available lighting conditions and enable a shallow depth of field. The lens will also feature an especially quick and responsive autofocus system ideal for the same subjects and will really emphasize the benefits of Micro Four Thirds camera systems with its lightweight design and size.

Price and Availability The OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 50-200mm f/2.8 IS PRO is available for preorder now, with units expected to start shipping at the beginning of October 2025. Here are the full specs and purchase options. Micro Four Thirds | f/2.8 to f/22

100-400mm (Full-Frame Equivalent)

Fast, Compact Super-Telephoto Zoom

7-Stop 5-Axis Sync IS

2.6' Min. Focus, Supports C-AF at 50 fps

ED and HR Elements & ZERO II Coating

Internal Zoom and Focus Design

Focus Limit Switch & 4 Lens Fn Buttons

IP53 Weather-Sealed, Fluorine Coating

Compatible with Optional Teleconverters