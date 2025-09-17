Let me know if you've experienced this: you go to Google with an idea or a question, and then an AI overview pops up. Instead of clicking on an article to learn more, you just read the overview and call it a day.

Well, when that happens, Google has aggregated the hard work of a reporter or a content writer who gets paid by a website and then published it for free.

Without clicks, websites can't make money, and people get laid off. There are so many ramifications when it comes to these things.

Trust me, I've felt them!

Now, a major media conglomerate is taking on the biggest name in tech, and the outcome could have a ripple effect on how we all create and consume content online.

Penske Media Corporation (PMC), the parent company of entertainment and culture giants like Rolling Stone, Variety, and The Hollywood Reporter, has filed a lawsuit against Google over its AI-powered search summaries.

Let's dive in.

What's Going on With Google AI Summaries?

At the heart of the lawsuit is Google's "AI Overviews" feature. While I understand why they are convenient for users, PMC argues that these summaries are essentially stealing their content and costing them money.

PMC's argument is twofold:

Copyright Infringement: They claim that Google is using their articles and journalism to train its AI and generate these summaries without permission or compensation.

They claim that Google is using their articles and journalism to train its AI and generate these summaries without permission or compensation. Antitrust: They also allege that Google is abusing its monopoly on search to force publishers into an unfair deal. Basically, if publishers want to appear in Google's search results (which is essential for online visibility), they have to allow Google to use their content for AI Overviews.

According to PMC, this has led to a significant drop in traffic to their websites and a nosedive in affiliate revenue.

Why Should Filmmakers Care?

Look, I'll start out with the obvious for me: I like working for this site, and I think we provide a really valuable service to people for free. We have so many great articles and a free ebook that can save people tens of thousands of dollars in film school and fees.

Google AI summaries are going to put sites like this one out of business because they just scrape our info and let it out into the world.

There are a few other things I think are important, even if you don't care about this site.

The Value of Original Ideas : This case raises fundamental questions about the value of original ideas. If AI can scrape and summarize the work of others without paying them, what incentive is there for creators to produce high-quality content? Especially if the ability to get paid for it is taken away. For filmmakers, this could mean that the articles, reviews, and interviews that promote their work and build their audience could be devalued. And tutorials will also be taken away because there's no incentive to tell anyone how to do anything anymore.

: This case raises fundamental questions about the value of original ideas. If AI can scrape and summarize the work of others without paying them, what incentive is there for creators to produce high-quality content? Especially if the ability to get paid for it is taken away. For filmmakers, this could mean that the articles, reviews, and interviews that promote their work and build their audience could be devalued. And tutorials will also be taken away because there's no incentive to tell anyone how to do anything anymore. The Future of Online Discovery: We all rely on search engines to find our audience and for our audience to find us. If AI summaries become the norm, it could become much harder for independent filmmakers to get their work discovered. Instead of users clicking through to a filmmaker's website or a review of their film, they might just get a brief summary from Google's AI.

We all rely on search engines to find our audience and for our audience to find us. If AI summaries become the norm, it could become much harder for independent filmmakers to get their work discovered. Instead of users clicking through to a filmmaker's website or a review of their film, they might just get a brief summary from Google's AI. The Power of Big Tech: This lawsuit also highlights the power that tech companies like Google have over the flow of all information online. The outcome of this case could set a precedent for how AI is used in the future and how creators are paid.

Summing It All Up

This is just the beginning of what will be a really long legal battle. Google, for its part, has called the lawsuit "meritless" and argues that AI Overviews actually help users discover a wider range of content.

The outcome of this case could have a profound impact on the future of online media and the creative landscape.

We'll be keeping a close eye on this case as it develops.