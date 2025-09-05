For the many AI naysayers out there who have had their reservations and qualms with generative AI in particular, this might be the major showdown that could upend the industry as we know it. Midjourney was one of the earliest players in the generative AI space, yet despite their early success, they might also be the first to go down.

Warner Bros. Discover is suing Midjourney for copyright infringement, alleging that Midjourney has trained its model on others' intellectual property. Unlike other top generative AI video models like Sora or Veo, for example, Midjourney isn’t backed by a tech giant like Microsoft or Google, which means this showdown could be fatal for the independent program.

Here’s what we know about this lawsuit so far, and a quick exploration into how it could change the generative AI industry moving forward.

Warner Bros. Discovery Sues Midjourney As thoroughly outlined in the original Hollywood Reporter article , and as we summed up yesterday , this lawsuit is calling out Midjourney for “brazen” IP theft. At the heart of the lawsuit is the claim that Midjourney has used others’ intellectual property (in this case, specifically, Warner Bros. Discover’s IP) to train its generative AI models. “The heart of what we do is develop stories and characters to entertain our audiences, bringing to life the vision and passion of our creative partners. Midjourney is blatantly and purposefully infringing copyrighted works, and we filed this suit to protect our content, our partners, and our investments.” — a statement made by a Warner Bros. Discovery spokesperson (via THR). And the evidence against Midjourney is pretty damning as Warner Bros. Discovery brings the receipts with examples of Midjourney AI generations of iconic copyrighted characters, which, the lawsuit claims, would only be possible if Midjourney’s models were trained on copyright-protected promotional materials. Midjourney vs 'The Dark Knight' Warner Bros. legal complaint.

The Future State of Generative AI If you’ve been following the AI news lately, this battle has been a long time coming. And it has been heating up as of late, as we’ve also seen another bombshell joint lawsuit filed by Disney and NBCUniversal back in June. Yet, as mentioned above, this lawsuit might be bigger as Midjourney doesn’t have the protection of a major tech giant behind it in the same way as other generative AI models. Google or Meta, for example, might be able to settle things out of court and come to a new solution for moving forward. The other major story here is, of course, the ethics of it all. In the early days of AI, few knew what it was or how it worked. As such, there weren’t many voices speaking up for ethical AI and questions about what content models were trained on. In the past year or so, we’ve seen major brands like Adobe make conscious efforts to outline how they train their models and provide reassurances that footage and content uploaded by users on their servers won’t be part of any AI training without a user’s consent.