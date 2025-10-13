Vince Gilligan fans, we have reason to celebrate. The first teaser for his new series, Pluribus, was just released, giving us a glimpse of Better Call Saul alum Rhea Seehorn in a stressful starring role.

The series has been under wraps since Gilligan and co. began work on it for Apple TV+, but in September, the showrunner gave some details to Entertainment Weekly.

In the show, Seehorn plays Carol Sturka, an author who is immune to a literally viral optimism that sweeps the nation. She's the only one left unhappy while everyone around her is chipper as hell.

"The drama of the show is that the world's most miserable person is desperately trying to save the planet from happiness," Gilligan told EW. "There's a surprising amount of drama that we're mining from that."

In the teaser, Carol speaks to the White House via phone while a smiling official (Peter Bergman) responds to her on a CSPAN broadcast. Carol seemingly has free run of her town, grumpily driving a police cruiser and flipping off passers-by.

Gilligan told EW, "During our lunch breaks, I would take long walks around the neighborhood near our offices. My mind would wander, and I got interested in the idea of a world in which everyone was nice. There was no way you could insult them. There was no way you could hurt their feelings. But they would do anything and everything for you. I didn't know what it meant. I'm still not sure exactly what it means."

Speaking to Polygon recently, Seehorn said, "I think one of the coolest things about this show is, it's not just genre-bending, it's genre-defying. It's the kind of show that, even if I wasn't in it, it would be my type of show, because it engenders conversations about, like, What do you think about that? What would your position be, should you find yourself here? But also, I tell people, it's hilariously funny. It takes you on a real journey, and you feel like an active participant as a viewer. You keep thinking you know what the show is, and it's not that."

The new sci-fi series premieres Nov. 7 on Apple TV+.