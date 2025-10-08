In the world of lens filters, there are really two categories of options. You have your everyday filters that help with UV and light, which, while they aren’t always needed, are more workhorse options. Then, on the other hand, you have lens filters that are really only in your bag for that one shot that you want to be weird, different, or abrasive.

This new Center Split Filter from PolarPro comes from the latter category and really isn’t designed for everyday use. It’s a specialty lens filter created to help turn your ordinary shots into something more surreal. And, for the right cinematographer looking for something unique, that’s awesome.

Let’s check it out.

The PolarPro Center Split Filter Designed to help DPs keep their subject razor-sharp in the middle of their frames while distorting and blooming the details above and below. Overall, this center split lens filter creates a look that’s pretty much impossible to fake in post (no matter what your VFX buddy tells you). The goal of the PolarPro Center Split Filter is to transform your footage with a surreal split-field effect. Ideal for filmmakers and photographers alike, this new center split filter is part of PolarPro’s Cinema Series, which features quality glass and rugged housing. Here are some of the key features of the PolarPro Center Split Filter: 35mm: Bold, dramatic distortion at the edges.

85mm: Subtle, smooth transition between sharp and diffused.

f/1.4: Cinematic rolloff and soft transitions.

f/16: Hard, punchy edge between focus and diffusion. Again, this isn’t a filter meant to be used for every shot, or every shoot for that matter. Still, with it being available in Helix MagLock or threaded versions, and rugged enough to handle the field, the PolarPro Center Split Filter could be a great investment to keep in your bag for that perfect shot opportunity.