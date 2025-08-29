The world of video is speeding up. Not only do we have tighter windows and turnarounds for projects these days, but with larger file sizes and transfer requests, professionals are looking for all the ways that they can to read, write, transfer, upload, and share footage as quickly as possible.

To help with these endeavors, ProGrade Digital has launched a new SSD into its lineup with the mega-sized 16TB PG10 USB4 External SSD. Let’s look at this huge and expensive storage option and what it could offer for your video workflows.

ProGrade Digital PG10 USB4 External SSD Also available in 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB (Windows only) options, the ProGrade Digital PG10 USB4 External SSD now offers a 16TB version that packs quite a punch. Designed specifically for pros working in video, photography, and other digital imaging roles, this new SSD is equipped with a USB-C interface that uses the 40 Gb/s USB4 standard. This SSD delivers maximum read speeds of up to 2500 MB/s, maximum write speeds of 2500 MB/s, and sustained write speeds of 2000 MB/s. The ProGrade Digital PG10 USB4 External SSD is also compatible with Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, and other USB-C ports that operate using the 10 Gb/s USB 3.2 Gen 2 (3.1 Gen 2/3.1) and 5 Gb/s 3.2 Gen 1 (3.1 Gen 1/3.0) standards. ProGrade Digital

Dual Heatsink Design Along with operating with bus power, the ProGrade Digital PG10 USB4 External SSD features a dual heatsink design that offers improved cooling with no throttling, a writable label area for Avery labels, and uses an LED to confirm the drive is receiving 15W of power. Plus, thanks to Refresh Pro, users will be able to monitor the drive's health, restore lost performance, and update firmware. Additionally, for even more security, the serial number on the drive matches the serial number on the carrying case. shop.progradedigital.com

Price and Availability As mentioned above, this new 16TB ProGrade Digital PG10 USB4 External SSD is not cheap. But with its size and speed, it could be a major option for the right-sized workflows. Here are the full specs and purchase options. 16TB Storage Capacity

40 Gb/s USB-C Interface (USB4)

Max Read Speed: 2500 MB/s

Max Write Speed: 2500 MB/s

Sustained Write Speed: 2000 MB/s

Bus Powered

Dual Heatsink Design

LED Confirms Power Status

Refresh Pro Enabled

Writable Label Area for Avery Labels