Is This New 16TB External SSD Big and Fast Enough For Your Video Workflows?
The new ProGrade Digital PG10 USB4 External SSD is here, featuring fast speeds and lots of compatibility. But is it enough for your workflows?
The world of video is speeding up. Not only do we have tighter windows and turnarounds for projects these days, but with larger file sizes and transfer requests, professionals are looking for all the ways that they can to read, write, transfer, upload, and share footage as quickly as possible.
To help with these endeavors, ProGrade Digital has launched a new SSD into its lineup with the mega-sized 16TB PG10 USB4 External SSD. Let’s look at this huge and expensive storage option and what it could offer for your video workflows.
ProGrade Digital PG10 USB4 External SSD
Also available in 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB (Windows only) options, the ProGrade Digital PG10 USB4 External SSD now offers a 16TB version that packs quite a punch.
Designed specifically for pros working in video, photography, and other digital imaging roles, this new SSD is equipped with a USB-C interface that uses the 40 Gb/s USB4 standard. This SSD delivers maximum read speeds of up to 2500 MB/s, maximum write speeds of 2500 MB/s, and sustained write speeds of 2000 MB/s.
The ProGrade Digital PG10 USB4 External SSD is also compatible with Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, and other USB-C ports that operate using the 10 Gb/s USB 3.2 Gen 2 (3.1 Gen 2/3.1) and 5 Gb/s 3.2 Gen 1 (3.1 Gen 1/3.0) standards.
Dual Heatsink Design
Along with operating with bus power, the ProGrade Digital PG10 USB4 External SSD features a dual heatsink design that offers improved cooling with no throttling, a writable label area for Avery labels, and uses an LED to confirm the drive is receiving 15W of power.
Plus, thanks to Refresh Pro, users will be able to monitor the drive's health, restore lost performance, and update firmware.
Additionally, for even more security, the serial number on the drive matches the serial number on the carrying case.
Price and Availability
As mentioned above, this new 16TB ProGrade Digital PG10 USB4 External SSD is not cheap. But with its size and speed, it could be a major option for the right-sized workflows. Here are the full specs and purchase options.
- 16TB Storage Capacity
- 40 Gb/s USB-C Interface (USB4)
- Max Read Speed: 2500 MB/s
- Max Write Speed: 2500 MB/s
- Sustained Write Speed: 2000 MB/s
- Bus Powered
- Dual Heatsink Design
- LED Confirms Power Status
- Refresh Pro Enabled
- Writable Label Area for Avery Labels
