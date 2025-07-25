While we spend a lot of time talking about the best deals for cameras, lenses, and video recording equipment, one area that is just as important is storage. Whether that be the footage you're recording directly from your camera, or the footage that you're backing up or sharing with clients, it's a big part of the job.

That's why today we have some great deals to share on some high-quality external and portable OWC SSDs that are all great options to explore for your projects. In our latest "Deals of the Week" roundup, check out these OWC SSD options.