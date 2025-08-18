Well, it's been a few years now that we've all been speculating what writer/director Quentin Tarantino will do next.

Turns out, his next project won't be his long-awaited 10th film. Instead, the director is writing a stage play that could take up the next two years of his career.

In a recent interview with The Church of Tarantino, the director confirmed the play is already complete.

"Oh, the play is all written. It is absolutely the next thing I'm going to do," Tarantino said. "We'll start the ball rolling on it in January. Because I just figure, it's like the first of the year."

Tarantino plans to stage the play in London's West End, though he hasn't disclosed details about the plot or potential cast.

We heard about this project at Sundance earlier this year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter's coverage of Tarantino's conversation with Elvis Mitchell, the director suggested the play could potentially become his final film if it succeeds.

"If it's a fiasco, I probably won't turn it into a movie. But if it's a smash hit? It might be my last movie."

The theater project comes as Tarantino is in no rush to return to filmmaking. At Sundance, he explained his reasoning.

"I'm in no hurry to actually jump into production. I've been doing that for 30 years. Next month my son turns 5, and I have a 2-and-a-half-year-old daughter."

The project represents a hefty time commitment, which he acknowledged.

"It's probably going to take up a year and a half to two years of my life," he said on the podcast. "If it's a success and I got to do the tour version of it … I'm preparing for it to be a success. If it's a flop, then I'll be done very quickly. But even starting from scratch, it'll probably be a year before it's in front of an audience."

This development further pushes Tarantino's promised 10th and final film. The director previously canceled The Movie Critic, which was initially planned as his farewell project, and has maintained for years that he'll retire after making 10 films (counting both Kill Bill movies as one).

Would you see a Tarantino play? Let us know.