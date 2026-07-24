One of the things I want to do on this site is make sure we're covering great writing from all the visual mediums. And I am so pleased to see video games finally in the spotlight as one of our great storytelling engines.

You know we love Westerns on this site, and the best one of the 21st century was not in movie theaters; it was for you to play at home.

I'm talking about Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2.

It's an epic and sprawling game packed with horses, gunfights, and all the tropes you can handle. But its true brilliance lies in its quieter, human moments where you get to experience life on the frontier as a person just trying to hold it together.

Towards the climax of Chapter 6, as the Van der Linde gang disintegrates from within under the pressure of the law, internal paranoia, and impending modernity, we get this brutal line from outlaw (and babygirl) Arthur Morgan that delivers basically the thesis of the game.

So let's dive in and examine it.

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The Scene In Question

Okay, so if you've never played the game, let me bring you up to speed...

Red Dead Redemption 2 follows Arthur Morgan, a high-ranking member of the Van der Linde gang, as they flee across a rapidly modernizing America in 1899, struggling to survive as the era of outlaws comes to a brutal end.

Arthur has TB, and the Ponkertons are after him. He's not going to make it, and when you're playing, you have this sense of dread that the world is going to catch up with you no matter what.

There are actually a ton of people who refused to finish the game because they didn't want to see the world crash in on Arthur.

This all-time quote arrives during one of Arthur’s conversations late in Chapter 6. At this point in the story, Arthur is grappling with his own terminal tuberculosis diagnosis and seeing the gang fall apart thanks ot Dutch.

Arthur has nothing left, so he drops this piece of wisdom on us.

"This whole thing is pretty much done. We're more ghosts than people."

Why This Pain Matters

It’s a line that transforms a high-stakes crime story into a profound meditation on mortality and exhaustion. The world is changing so rapidly around these characters that they all have to come ot terms with the fact that they'll be dead one way or another, no matter how soon.

When Arthur says, "We're more ghosts than people," he isn't speaking in hyperbole; this is the reality of this world.

Great drama hinges on inevitability meeting agency.

If Arthur were merely running away from the law, Red Dead Redemption 2 would be a standard action-adventure story.

It would be cool, but there wouldn't be as much weight to it.

This is a game where you're running away from death and seeing how long you can hold it off, even though it comes for us all. That forces you to really reckon with how you spend your time, too.

It forces the audience/player to feel the quiet desperation of someone on death's door.

Filmmaking Lessons From the Scene

There's a lot of stuff you can learn from video games, and I think more filmmakers need to step outside standard mediums to engage with them.

Whether you’re writing a feature, a television pilot, or narrative content for other games, Arthur Morgan's realization shows that you need ot add weight to the story in order for it to connect broadly.

That's a pretty good lesson in subtext. But the one I realltl ike is the idea that we're going to accept any character arc as long as it's earned.

A common mistake in screenwriting is keeping a character in denial for too long about what's happening around them.

This is a game that starts on the realization and then lets it fester.

It has that arrive late and leave early point of view, which amplifies the game around it. You are carrying that underneath every scene.

It makes every choice feel all the more important, because it could be your last.

Summing It All Up

Arthur Morgan’s line is one of the best examples of thematic writing I could find across any medium. It distills the heartbreak of a dying era and a dying man into nine simple words that showcase what makes this game special, too.

Are you a fan of this game? What other ones should we talk about here?

Let us know in the comments.